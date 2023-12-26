Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 13 preview and what to expect

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 13 will be released on Wednesday, December 27, at 12 am JST. However, before the episode's release, the anime's official website dropped the preview images and synopsis for the same. This preview should help fans get a grasp of what they can anticipate from the upcoming episode.

The previous episode saw Kisaki shooting Izana Kurokawa while trying to shoot Kakucho. As Izana was nearing his death, he revealed how he was not blood-related to anyone. Following that, Takemichi and Draken went after Kisaki and Hanma. This led to two one-on-one confrontations that saw Draken go against Hanma, while Takemichi tracked down Kisaki.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Tokyo Revengers anime.

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 13 may reveal Kisaki's secret

Kisaki Tetta as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 13 preview (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Given how Kisaki Tetta has managed to change any outcome in his favor in the future, Takemichi Hanagaki was led to believe that Kisaki was also a time leaper. Hence, he might likely question Kisaki about the same in the upcoming episode. Therefore, during their conflict, Kisaki might finally reveal his secret, as to how he is able to always come out on top.

If such a development were to take place in the upcoming episode, one can expect Hanagaki Takemichi to receive some insights about his time-leaping ability. This might help him learn how he obtained such power in the first place.

Takemichi vs Kisaki may finally come to an end

Takemichi Hanagaki as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 13 preview (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 13 is set to be titled Meet his fate. Hence, one can expect the battle between Takemichi and Kisaki to finally come to an end. After following Kisaki, Takemichi ended up confronting him at a parking lot. However, from their fight, it seemed evident that Takemichi was stronger than Kisaki. Therefore, fans can expect to see Takemichi win the fight against Kisaki.

If that happens, there is a good chance that he will succeed in rescuing his girlfriend Hinata Tachibana, and his friends from a terrible future that Kisaki had paved for them.

Hinata Tachibana's presence may affect Takemichi vs Kisaki fight

Hinata Tachibana as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 13 preview (Image via LIDENFILMS)

As fans would know, Hinata Tachibana was with Manjiro Sano at the battlefield of Tokyo Manji Gang vs Tenjiku. However, as evident from Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 13 preview, she is set to be in the same parking lot as Takemichi and Kisaki. Thus, there is a good chance that Mikey might bring Hinata to Takemichi, during which she might witness his fight with Kisaki.

As previously revealed by Hinata, she knew Kisaki when they were much younger. From what she knew about him, he seemed like a good person. However, she never knew about his involvement in Toman and Tenjiku. Therefore, the upcoming episode may become an eye-opener for Hinata. She had already seen him shoot Kakucho and Izana. Hence, Kisaki could lose all hope for his mission, which was to reach the top of Japan's underworld and propose to Hinata.