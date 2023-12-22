Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 13 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, December 27, at 12 am JST. The anime episode will first air on TV networks in Japan. After that, it will be made available to watch online internationally after a delay of three hours.

The previous episode saw Kisaki trying to kill Kakucho when Izana shielded him. This saw both Izana and Kakucho get gravely injured. During this, Izana revealed that he wasn't blood-related to everyone, making Kakucho the only valuable person in his life. Following Izana's death, Takemichi and Draken went after Kisaki and Hanma, leading to a standoff between Takemichi and Kisaki.

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 13 release times in all regions

Draken as seen in Tokyo Revengers (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 13 will be aired on TV networks in Japan on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at 12 am JST (Japanese Standard Time). However, the same anime episode will be available to stream online in some countries other than Japan a day early on Tuesday, December 26, 2023.

As for streaming, as mentioned above, the episode will be made available to watch online three hours after it gets aired on Japanese television networks.

Hence, Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 13 will be available to stream at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 11 am Tuesday December 26 Mountain Standard Time 12 pm Tuesday December 26 Central Standard Time 1 pm Tuesday December 26 Eastern Standard Time 2 pm Tuesday December 26 Greenwich Mean Time 7 pm Tuesday December 26 Central European Time 8 pm Tuesday December 26 Eastern European Time 9 pm Tuesday December 26 Arabia Standard Time 9 pm Tuesday December 26 Indian Standard Time 11:30 pm Tuesday December 26 Philippine Standard Time 2 am Wednesday December 27 Australia Central Standard Time 3:30 am Wednesday December 27

Fans should note that the upcoming episode of Tokyo Revengers will be the final episode of the Tenjiku arc.

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 13 broadcast and streaming details

Takemichi and Draken as seen in Tokyo Revengers (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 13 will first be aired on television networks in Japan. These include networks such as AT-X, MBS, Gunma TV, TV TOKYO, TV Aichi, TV Hokkaido, and many others.

After that, the same anime episode will be available to watch online exclusively on Disney Plus internationally. However, as revealed by the anime's official website, the episode will only be available three hours after it initially airs in Japan.

Recap of Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 12

Izana and Kakucho as seen in Tokyo Revengers (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 12, titled Paradise lost, saw Kisaki shooting Kakucho, hoping to stop him.

However, Kakucho shielded him, ending up getting shot. As he was on the verge of death, he revealed to Mikey how he was not blood-related to his mother, meaning that he was not related to Emma or Shinichiro. With that, Izana revealed that Kakucho was the only person he was close to.

Following that, Izana passed away. Just as Toman shifted their focus to Kisaki, Hanma helped him escape. Hence, Takemichi and Draken followed them. Draken was set up to fight Hanma after a bike crash. Meanwhile, Takemichi went after Kisaki, leading to a standoff.

What to expect from Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 13?

Kisaki Tetta as seen in Tokyo Revengers (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 13 is set to be the final episode of the Tenjiku arc. Hence, fans can expect Takemichi to defeat Kisaki. However, their conversation could help Takemichi understand whether Kisaki is a time leaper or not. With such information, Takemichi should be able to deduce how all the consequences favored Kisaki until now.

In addition, after the conflict, fans can expect to see Takemichi go back to the present and check on the aftermath of the entire "Tenjiku arc" events.