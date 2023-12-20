Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc episode 13: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc episode 13 is set to premiere on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can tune in to various Japanese networks such as MBS, AT X, and TV TOKYO to catch the episode.

It's important to be aware that streaming options may differ depending on time zones, potentially enabling viewers in certain regions to enjoy the episode as early as Tuesday, thanks to these time differences.

In the latest episode, the tumultuous clash between rival gangs, Toman and Tenjiku, takes a tragic turn when Izana sacrifices himself to protect Kakucho.

Amid shocking revelations and emotional confrontations, characters grapple with their pasts, shaping the destiny of their intertwined lives. The stage is set for a showdown as Takemichi pursues Kisaki, determined to end the cycle of violence and save those he cares about.

Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc episode 13 release date and time

Kakucho (Image via Liden Films)

Episode 13 of Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc is scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, December 26, 2023. The official anime website has released the airing schedule, ensuring a worldwide broadcast with synchronized screenings and a three-hour delay to suit different time zones.

Here are the release times for episode­ 13 of Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc in different time zone­s:

Time Zone Airing Date Airing Day Airing Time Pacific Standard Time December 26, 2023 Tuesday 10 am Central Standard Time December 26, 2023 Tuesday 11 am Eastern Standard Time December 26, 2023 Tuesday 1 pm British Standard Time December 26, 2023 Tuesday 6 pm Central European Time December 26, 2023 Tuesday 7 pm Indian Standard Time December 26, 2023 Tuesday 11:30 pm Philippine Standard Time December 26, 2023 Tuesday 2 am Australian Central Standard Time December 26, 2023 Tuesday 3:30 am

Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc episode 12 recap

Kurokawa Izana takes the bullets meant for Kakucho (Image via Liden Films)

In a dramatic turn of events, Kisaki's plans are disrupted by unexpected actions from Kakucho, leading to a confrontation where Izana sacrifices himself to save Kakucho.

Izana, revealing he is not blood-related to anyone, expresses loneliness and a desire for happiness through his bond with Kakucho. As he succumbs to his injuries, Kakucho reminisces about their childhood dreams of creating a new era together.

Meanwhile, Mikey, learning of Izana's sacrifice, declares the end of the Toman-Tenjiku conflict. As the authorities approach, Mikey orders everyone to leave, except for the S-62 generation, who choose to stay behind to pay respects. Hanma intervenes, rescuing Kisaki and becoming indebted to him.

A young Kurokawa Izana (Image via Liden Films)

Takemichi, determined to apprehend Kisaki, confronts him with the support of Draken. In a parallel struggle, Draken faces off against Hanma, vowing to settle their score. Takemichi, aware of Draken's impending death, pushes through the pain to chase Kisaki. The pursuit intensifies, leading to a confrontation where Takemichi and Kisaki exchange blows.

As the chaotic events unfold, the characters reflect on the sacrifices and struggles that have shaped their paths, setting the stage for a final confrontation between Takemichi and the elusive mastermind, Kisaki.

What to expect from Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc episode 13

Sano Manjiro (Image via Liden Films)

In the upcoming episode, fans can anticipate a riveting continuation of the intense storyline. Following the sacrifice of Izana and the revelation of Kisaki's malevolent schemes, tensions escalate as Takemichi and Draken strive to apprehend the elusive mastermind.

The episode promises a climactic showdown between Takemichi and Kisaki, with the fate of Toman hanging in the balance. Emotions run high as friendships are tested and alliances form, setting the stage for a gripping conclusion to this captivating arc. Get ready for a rollercoaster of emotions and thrilling confrontations in the next episode of this action-packed anime series.