Tokyo Revengers season 2 shows Takemichi being betrayed just as everyone feared

With the release of Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 6, it was finally confirmed that Kisaki Tetta planned on betraying Takemichi and Chifuyu once they reached the church. Fans were certain that something awful was set to happen, and the same has indeed transpired.

The previous episode saw Takemichi and Chifuyu heading to church with Kisaki and Hanma to initiate their plan to stop Hakkai from killing his brother Taiju. However, Kisaki and Hanma betrayed Takemichi and Chifuyu, as not just Taiju, but also Yuzuha reached the church.

Tokyo Revengers season 2: Kisaki betrays Takemichi just as everyone feared

In Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 6, titled Whip Up Morale, just as everyone feared, Kisaki betrayed Takemichi. He and Hanma tied up Chifuyu, so he was unable to help Takemichi as he faced the Black Dragon leader Taiju Shiba.

Fans were certain that no good could come from someone who had planned the murder of Hinata. Despite that, Takemichi chose to accept their help after he realized that no one else within Tokyo Manji Gang would be willing to help him and Chifuyu stop Hakkai from killing Taiju.

Hannah ❄️ @ Emergency Comm's OPEN! @hanaiiro

Me watching TR the second Kisaki comes into frame: Me watching Tokyo Revengers: 🥰Me watching TR the second Kisaki comes into frame: Me watching Tokyo Revengers: 🥰💗Me watching TR the second Kisaki comes into frame: 😠

Steve (@Phantomhive_Kun's alt) @Master_Rimuru

-Good episode.

-This is a great start of the battle against Taiju.

-To the surprise of no one, Kisaki betrayed Takamichi. There's a part of me that thinks that Kisaki wants something from the Black Dragons. #TokyoRevengers S2 ep.6 thoughts:-Good episode.-This is a great start of the battle against Taiju.-To the surprise of no one, Kisaki betrayed Takamichi. There's a part of me that thinks that Kisaki wants something from the Black Dragons. #TokyoRevengers S2 ep.6 thoughts:-Good episode.-This is a great start of the battle against Taiju. -To the surprise of no one, Kisaki betrayed Takamichi. There's a part of me that thinks that Kisaki wants something from the Black Dragons. https://t.co/5m4ThMWWh2

While at first, there was reason to believe that Kisaki wanted to team up with Takemichi for his own gain, it has been confirmed that he only wanted to see Takemichi in despair. However, there is still a widespread belief among fans that Kisaki wants something from the Black Dragon, which could either be manpower or something much more cynical.

While Kisaki may have told Hanma that he had only planned to act like he wanted to leave Takemichi and Chifuyu helpless, after knowing how smart Kisaki is, it seems out of his character to do something so useless. Moreover, Kisaki did have a spy within the Black Dragon ranks as an information source.

Moreover, Kisaki also did not mind speaking to a higher-ranking executive of Black Dragon, Kokonoi, to get some information about the leader, Taiju Shiba. Moreover, the information about Taiju going to church alone on the day of Christmas turned out to be true. Thus, he must have already known Koko or may have been conspiring with him.

Mars. @AwayOnMarss00__



#TokyoRevengers



Holy shit the way my jaw dropped at the end of this episode feel so badly for Yuzuha like damn this whole episode was crazy and of course Kisaki thinking way ahead of everyone being strategic af. Crazy ep Taiju is a menace. Tokyo Revengers episode 6Holy shit the way my jaw dropped at the end of this episodefeel so badly for Yuzuha like damnthis whole episode was crazy and of course Kisaki thinking way ahead of everyone being strategic af. Crazy epTaiju is a menace. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Tokyo Revengers episode 6#TokyoRevengers Holy shit the way my jaw dropped at the end of this episode😅feel so badly for Yuzuha like damn😭this whole episode was crazy and of course Kisaki thinking way ahead of everyone being strategic af. Crazy ep🔥🔥 Taiju is a menace. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/dmiHYRWKq0

However, betraying Takemichi and Chifuyu was not the end of Kisaki's plans as Tokyo Revengers season 2 showed how Kisaki also incited Yuzuha Shiba into coming to the church.

Yuzuha had no idea about Hakkai's plan to kill his brother Taiju, thus when she found out that her younger brother was planning to kill their ruthless older brother, Yuzuha joined him as she herself stabbed Taiju in the back.

If one observes the events going on right now in Tokyo Revengers season 2, any conflict between Yuzuha and Hakkai and their older brother Taiju is going to lead to a war between Toman and the Black Dragon. There is a good chance that Kisaki plans on getting either Toman or the Black Dragon weak to get control over it.

However, given how Kisaki has always been known to want control over Toman, he might be planning to get some of the higher officials of the gang killed, following which he could climb further to the top of the gang's hierarchy right behind its leader Manjiro Sano.

Regardless, fans will have to wait until more is revealed in Tokyo Revengers season 2.

Poll : 0 votes