Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 12: Exact release date and time for every region

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 12 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, December 20, at 12 am JST. The anime title will first be televised through several TV networks in Japan. After that, it will be made available to stream online internationally after a delay of three hours.

The previous episode revealed Izana Kurokawa's past and why he became jealous of Mikey. However, Mikey wanted to be there for his "brother," Izana. Unfortunately, Izana did not give up, forcing Mikey to push him to a corner. These developments saw Izana trying to win the fight using unfair means, following which Kisaki shot Kakucho, who tried to stop Izana.

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 12 release date & times in all regions

Kisaki Tetta as seen in Tokyo Revengers (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 12 will be first televised on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at 12 am JST (Japanese Standard Time). However, the same anime title will be available to stream in some countries other than Japan a day early on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

As for streaming, as mentioned above, the anime episode will be made available to stream three hours after it gets televised on Japanese TV networks.

Hence, Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 12 will be available to watch online at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 11 am Tuesday December 19 Mountain Standard Time 12 pm Tuesday December 19 Central Standard Time 1 pm Tuesday December 19 Eastern Standard Time 2 pm Tuesday December 19 Greenwich Mean Time 7 pm Tuesday December 19 Central European Time 8 pm Tuesday December 19 Eastern European Time 9 pm Tuesday December 19 Arabia Standard Time 9 pm Tuesday December 19 Indian Standard Time 11:30 pm Tuesday December 19 Philippine Standard Time 2 am Wednesday December 20 Australia Central Standard Time 3:30 am Wednesday December 20

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 12 broadcast and streaming details

Mikey as seen in Tokyo Revengers (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 12 will first be available to watch on television networks in Japan like MBS, Gunma TV, TV TOKYO, AT-X, TV Aichi, TV Hokkaido, and many others.

Following that, the same anime episode will be available to stream exclusively on Disney Plus internationally. However, as revealed by the anime series' website, it will be available only three hours after it initially airs in Japan.

Recap of Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 11

Izana and Shinichiro as seen in Tokyo Revengers (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 11, titled Nothing is left, revealed Izana's past and how Shinichiro became his older brother. Izana looked up to Shinichiro and wanted to take over Black Dragon in the future.

While Shinichiro agreed to the proposal, he wanted Izana to later hand over the gang to Mikey. It made Izana jealous as he realized that he wasn't Shinichiro's only brother. Hence, following Shinichiro's death at Kazutora's hands, Izana went after Mikey.

As for the fight between Izana and Mikey, while Izana dominated it at first, Mikey managed to knock down Izana. Following that, Izana tried to win the fight by shooting Mikey using Kisaki's gun. That's when Kakucho stopped him, conveying to him how Tenjiku had lost. Just then, Kisaki shot Kakucho with his gun.

What to expect from Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 12?

Kakucho as seen in Tokyo Revengers (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 12 will most likely see Izana Kurokawa break down after seeing his friend on the verge of death. While Izana claimed that Kakucho was his servant, he did consider him to be his only friend.

Hence, he may go after Kisaki to take him down. However, given that Kisaki was holding the gun, he could likely end up dealing huge damage to Izana as well.

Otherwise, the upcoming episode could also see Takemichi going after Kisaki for shooting his former friend Kakucho.