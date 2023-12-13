Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc Episode 12: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The highly anticipated episode 12 of Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc, is scheduled for release on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can catch the episode on multiple Japanese networks, including MBS, AT X, and TV TOKYO, among others. It's worth noting that streaming availability may vary based on time zones, potentially allowing viewers in certain countries to access the episode as early as Tuesday due to these time differences.

In a high-stakes clash between Tenjiku and Toman leaders, Mikey confronts Izana, unraveling a tale of brotherhood, betrayal, and emotional turmoil. As the fight intensifies, hidden motives and a tragic past come to light, adding layers of complexity to a gripping narrative of loyalty and the desperate quest for redemption.

Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc episode 12 release date and time

The premiere of Episode 12 of Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc is set for Tuesday, December 19, 2023. The official anime website has unveiled the airing schedule, catering to various time zones. It's worth noting that the show will be broadcast globally, with synchronized screenings and a three-hour delay to accommodate different regions.

Here are the release times for episode­ 12 of Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc in different time zone­s:

Time Zone Airing Date Airing Day Airing Time Pacific Standard Time December 19, 2023 Tuesday 10 am Central Standard Time December 19, 2023 Tuesday 11 am Eastern Standard Time December 19, 2023 Tuesday 1 pm British Standard Time December 19, 2023 Tuesday 6 pm Central European Time December 19, 2023 Tuesday 7 pm Indian Standard Time December 19, 2023 Tuesday 11:30 pm Philippine Standard Time December 19, 2023 Tuesday 2 am Australian Central Standard Time December 19, 2023 Tuesday 3:30 am

Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc episode 11 recap

Izana and Mikey face off against each other (Image via Liden Films)

In the intense confrontation between Tenjiku and Toman's leaders, Mikey faces off against Izana. Despite Mikey's impressive fighting skills, Izana, with heightened perception and senses, easily dodges Mikey's attacks. The conflict escalates as Izana reveals his motive: to destroy Toman and shape Mikey into the ideal brother he lost. Flashbacks unveil Izana's troubled past, involving his relationship with Shinichiro and the traumatic events that led to the formation of Tenjiku.

As the battle unfolds, Mikey realizes the depth of Izana's despair and attempts to save him. Despite Izana's initial dominance, Mikey's determination and love for his "brother" shine through. Draken entrusts Toman's future to Takemichi, emphasizing the importance of his time-leaping abilities.

Draken in the latest episode of Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc (Image via Liden Films)

The fight takes a dark turn when Izana resorts to using a gun, aiming it at Mikey. Takemichi intervenes, urging Izana to accept defeat, but the latter's loyal underling, Kakucho, surprises everyone by slapping the gun away. Kakucho, whose life gained value through serving Izana, implores him to stop, revealing the depth of their complicated relationship.

Kisaki, a central figure orchestrating events from the shadows, shoots Kakucho, emphasizing his ruthlessness. The stage is set for a gripping climax as Mikey stands firm, determined to save not only Toman but also Izana from the dark path he's chosen. The intricate dynamics of brotherhood, loyalty, and the consequences of trauma weave a compelling narrative amid the intense battle between these two formidable factions.

What to expect from Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc episode 12

A beaten-up Takemichi (Image via Liden Films)

In the upcoming episode, expect a climactic resolution as Mikey's unwavering determination faces off against Izana's desperate desire for revenge. The battle between Toman and Tenjiku reaches its zenith, with Mikey's heartfelt plea to save Izana echoing through the conflict.

As alliances crumble and dark secrets unravel, the episode promises intense action, emotional revelations, and a pivotal moment that could reshape the fate of these delinquent factions. Brace yourself for an emotionally charged and unpredictable showdown that will leave a lasting impact on the characters and the trajectory of the series.