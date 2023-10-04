Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc episode 1 review: Takemichi suspects Kisaki of being a Time Leaper, Tenjiku's members get revealed

Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc episode 1 saw the anime instantly grab hold of fans' attention as Tokyo Manji Gang got pitted in a war against Tenjiku out of nowhere. While Takemichi tries to understand the situation, Kisaki Tetta reveals his goal of creating his own Toman by working with the Yokohama gang Tenjiku.

Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc episode 1, titled The Longest Day, saw Tenjiku ambush Mizo Middle Five and Chifuyu. That's when Nahoya and Souya Kawata came to their rescue. Following that, the twins, Takemichi, and Chifuyu located Tenjiku's hideout and faced Kakucho. Elsewhere, Tenjiku members took out Toman members.

Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc episode 1: Smiley and Angry come to the rescue

Smiley and Angry as seen in the anime (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc episode 1, titled The Longest Day, saw Kisaki Tetta and Kanji Mochizuki leave Takemichi and Mizo Middle Five to be dealt with by other Tenjiku members. That's when Toman Fourth Division Captain and Vice-Captain Nahoya and Souya Kawata arrived to save them. While Takemichi earlier believed that Souya was Nahoya, he soon found out about the twin brothers called Smiley and Angry.

Smiley and Angry had found Takuya and left him with the Mizo Middle Five. Meanwhile, he asked Takemichi and Chifuyu to join them in their search for Tenjiku's hideout. During their ride, Smiley and Angry described how strong Mochizuki was, following which the twins questioned a couple of Tenjiku members to learn about the gang's hideout.

Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc episode 1: Takemichi suspects the presence of another Time Leaper

Kisaki Tetta as seen in the anime (Image via LIDENFILMS)

The episode also saw Takemichi being suspicious of Kisaki Tetta. When Kisaki called him "Hero," Takemichi remembered how Kisaki had said the same thing during their first meeting in the future. Along with this, the fact that Takemichi failed no matter what he did led him to believe that Kisaki was also a Time Leaper. Though it was only a theory, it made a lot of sense why Kisaki's goals never change in every altered timeline.

Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc episode 1: Tenjiku members get revealed

While the First Division and Fourth Division captains were headed toward Tenjiku's hideout, other Tenjiku members were pummeling Toman members. This saw Mochizuki fight Mitsuya while the Haitani brothers arrived on the scene. Elsewhere, Shion Madarame could be seen beating up another Toman member.

Haitani brothers as seen in the anime (Image via LIDENFILMS)

When Takemichi's group reached Tenjiku's hideout, they were pitted against hundreds of Tenjiku members. That's when one of the Four Heavenly Kings Kakucho decided to fight Toman solo and asked his subordinates to leave them. He challenged Takemichi and allowed him to defeat him.

It was later revealed that Takemichi and Kakucho were friends in the past. However, with Kakuchi having found a new hero in Izana Kurokawa, he considered Takemichi to be his enemy. That said, Kakucho still worried about Takemichi and informed him about a possible traitor in Toman.

Kakucho as seen in the anime (Image via LIDENFILMS)

As revealed by the anime, Mochizuki, Ran Haitani, Kakucho, and Madarame were the Four Heavenly Kings of Tenjiku. Rindo Haitani and Shuji Hanma were Tenjiku executives. Meanwhile, Izana Kurokawa was the leader and Kisaki Tetta was the General Staff Officer of Tenjiku.

Review of Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc episode 1

Unlike most other anime premieres, Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc kicked off with a bang as fans got to witness fight after fight. The stakes seem higher than ever as almost every recognizable member of Tenjiku seemingly had a great history, proving how difficult it could be for Toman to defeat them. Additionally, the anime also saw Takemichi being left with two mysteries. Altogether, the anime managed to leave fans urging for more.

Final thoughts on Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc episode 1

Izana Kurokawa as seen in the anime (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc episode 1 saw Tenjiku declare war on Toman. The episode saw Izana Kurokawa meeting Manjiro Sano. While not a lot of words were exchanged between them, it is certain that Izana wished to defeat Mikey in the near future.

Elsewhere, Takemichi was yet to decipher if Kisaki Tetta was actually a time leaper. Hence, he may first try and identify the traitor within Toman.

