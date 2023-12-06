Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc Episode 11: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The upcoming episode of Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc is set to premiere on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at 12 am JST. The episode will be aired on various Japanese networks, such as MBS, AT X, TV TOKYO, and others. Streaming availability may differ depending on time zones, and viewers in certain countries could potentially access the episode as early as Tuesday due to these time variations.

In the latest episode of Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc, in the ongoing clash between Toman and Tenjiku, Takemichi's unwavering determination fuels a resurgence in Toman's spirit. As the battle unfolds, alliances are tested, and a shocking revelation about time travel unfolds.

With Mikey's unexpected entrance and Hina's emotional revelation, the stage is set for an intense confrontation between the rival factions.

Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc episode 11 release date and time

Kisaki Tetta in the latest episode of Tokyo Revengers series (Image via Liden Films)

Episode 11 of Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc is scheduled to premiere worldwide on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. The official website of the anime has released the airing timetable, accommodating diverse time zones. Notably, the show will be broadcast globally, synchronized with a three-hour delay across different regions.

Here are the release times for episode­ 11 of Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc in different time zone­s:

Time Zone Airing Date Airing Day Airing Time Pacific Standard Time December 12, 2023 Tuesday 10 am Central Standard Time December 12, 2023 Tuesday 11 am Eastern Standard Time December 12, 2023 Tuesday 1 pm British Standard Time December 12, 2023 Tuesday 6 pm Central European Time December 12, 2023 Tuesday 7 pm Indian Standard Time December 12, 2023 Tuesday 11:30 pm Philippine Standard Time December 12, 2023 Tuesday 2 am Australian Central Standard Time December 12, 2023 Tuesday 3:30 am

Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc Episode 10 recap

Kisaki holds a gun to Takemichi's head (Image via Liden Films)

In a tense confrontation, Kisaki holds a gun to Takemichi's head, threatening him. Takemichi provokes Kisaki by mentioning Emma's death, leading to Kisaki punching him. Exhausted from a previous fight, Takemichi struggles, but Toman members, inspired by his perseverance, rally around him. Chifuyu urges a non-fatal resolution to their conflict. Kisaki suggests a merger with Tenjiku, but Takemichi punches him, vowing to defeat him.

Izana intervenes, declaring his intention to kill Toman. Despite Takemichi's attempts, Izana easily overpowers him. Takemichi, on the ground, reflects on Draken's imprisonment for avenging Emma's death. Determined to save Mikey from Tenjiku's influence, he prepares to fight Izana but senses Mikey's arrival.

Mikey appears unexpectedly, thanking Takemichi and signaling a shift in the situation. Everyone is astonished by his presence, considering his recent loss. Draken arrives with Hina, who reveals Takemichi's time-leaping ability and her impending death in twelve years.

Hajime Kokonoi surprised after Mikey and Draken make their appearance (Image via Liden Films)

Hina's revelation stirs Mikey and Draken from their despair, emphasizing Takemichi's dedication to saving Toman. Takemichi, shocked that Hina disclosed his secret, refocuses on the impending battle. Draken and Mikey, seemingly reinvigorated, discuss their strategy to face Tenjiku's remaining members.

Mikey, confident and determined, declares his ability to take down 20,000 men, revitalizing Toman's spirit. Izana attempts to disrupt this newfound resolve, attacking Mikey and questioning the emptiness he feels after Emma and Shinichiro's deaths. Mikey acknowledges Izana as his brother, setting the stage for a dramatic confrontation.

What to expect from Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc Episode 11

Chifuyu as shown in the latest episode (Image via Liden Films)

In the next episode, fans can expect a heated showdown between the leaders of Toman and Tenjiku. With Mikey back and Toman's renewed determination, they're gearing up for a strong resistance to Tenjiku's aggression. The emotional stakes are high as Takemichi remains committed to protecting Mikey and altering the future.

Viewers can look forward to intense moments of confrontation, with the outcome hanging on Toman's unity against Tenjiku's formidable forces. The episode will likely highlight key moments of redemption, sacrifice, and the strong bonds that define Toman's resilience in challenging situations.

