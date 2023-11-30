Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc Episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The next episode of Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc is scheduled to air on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at 12 am JST. The episode will be broadcast on several Japanese networks, including MBS, AT X, TV TOKYO, and more. Streaming availability may vary based on time zones. Viewers in different countries might even get access to the episode as early as Tuesday due to these variations.

In the latest episode of Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc, emotions run high as childhood friendships are tested and alliances are shattered. The narrative unfolds with vivid scenes of resilience, sacrifice, and unexpected strength, showcasing the transformative power of promises and the unyielding spirit that binds the members of Toman.

As Toman faces its most formidable foe, the narrative takes an unexpected turn, promising a gripping tale of loyalty and survival.

Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc episode 10 release date and time

Episode 10 of Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc is set to debut globally on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The anime's official website provides the airing schedule, accounting for different time zones. Notably, the series will be broadcast internationally, synchronized with a three-hour delay in various regions.

Here are the release times for episode­ 10 of Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc in different time zone­s:

Time Zone Airing Date Airing Day Airing Time Pacific Standard Time December 5, 2023 Tuesday 10 am Central Standard Time December 5, 2023 Tuesday 11 am Eastern Standard Time December 5, 2023 Tuesday 1 pm British Standard Time December 5, 2023 Tuesday 6 pm Central European Time December 5, 2023 Tuesday 7 pm Indian Standard Time December 5, 2023 Tuesday 11:30 pm Philippine Standard Time December 5, 2023 Tuesday 2 am Australian Central Standard Time December 5, 2023 Tuesday 3:30 am

Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc Episode 9 recap

Angry and Hakkai charge at the Haitani Brothers (Image via Liden Films)

In a fierce battle between Toman and Tenjiku, Angry faces brutal attacks from the Haitani brothers, Rindo and Ran. Despite sustaining severe injuries, Angry taps into his formidable strength, known as the "crying blue ogre," to defeat his opponents. Smiley, reminiscing their childhood, reveals that Angry's strength intensifies when he refrains from crying.

The focus then shifts to Kakucho, Toman's former member-turned-Tenjiku's strongest fighter. Kakucho overwhelms Toman's remaining members, showcasing his loyalty to Tenjiku's leader, Izana.

However, a surprising intervention occurs when Kakucho shields Takemichi from an attack by Mucho, revealing a complex past between the two.

Kakucho (Image via Liden Films)

As the battle reaches a critical point, Kakucho asserts Tenjiku's dominance, claiming control over Toman. Takemichi, who refuses to accept defeat, stands resilient despite sustaining severe injuries.

Chifuyu, witnessing the dire situation, pleads with Takemichi to acknowledge the overwhelming odds and avoid further harm. The fate of Toman hangs in the balance as Kakucho prepares to deliver a potentially decisive blow.

The narrative weaves intense combat, childhood connections, and the clash of loyalties, building suspense around Toman's survival against the formidable Tenjiku.

What to expect from Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc Episode 10

A snapshot from the anime (Image via Liden Films)

In the next episode, fans can expect a dramatic turn of events. Despite the brutal beating he receives, Takemichi remains determined to protect Toman and refuses to accept defeat. The episode will likely explore the depth of Takemichi's resilience and the strength of his conviction.

As the battle unfolds, viewers may witness unexpected alliances and confrontations, further delving into the complex relationships between characters.

The episode could also provide additional flashbacks, offering insights into the characters' pasts and motivations. With the fate of Toman hanging in the balance and Kakucho asserting his dominance, the tension is sure to escalate, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

As the narrative unfolds, the anime promises intense action, emotional moments, and potential revelations that will leave audiences eagerly anticipating the next developments in this gripping story.

