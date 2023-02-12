Baji and Chifuyu’s original flashback in Tokyo Revengers season 2 causes controversy

Fans who eagerly awaited episode 6 of Tokyo Revengers season 2 were in for an unanticipated surprise with the anime-original Baji Keisuke and Chifuyu Matsuno flashback. Fans have still not gotten over Baji's demise, which shook the entire fandom in the first season.
Besides causing the whole fandom to tear up, the unexpected flashback spiked an unabating debate concerning Chifuyu being brutally beaten up by Baji. Fans of the series believe that the gruesome scene takes away the impact of Baji pummeling Chifuyu during the Valhalla arc.
The anime-original flashback has taken Twitter by storm, where fans are disgruntled over the barbaric act.
Baji and Chifuyu’s original flashback in Tokyo Revengers season 2 has fans divided
Chifuyu recalls when he was just a rookie in Toman, and the members felt an aversion towards him, assuming he was just a brown-nosed guy trying too hard to please Baji Keisuke, the First Division captain of Toman. Considering it as disrespect, Chifuyu struck down the members by badmouthing him, and during that time, his haughty demeanor was apparent.
Without giving Chifuyu time to explain the altercation, Baji flogged him repeatedly. This caused the entire Tokyo Revengers fanatic to traverse back to the first season, where Baji pummeled Chifuyu as a ticket to become a member of the infamous Valhalla gang.
Tokyo Revengers fans believe this scene lessens the effect of Chifuyu getting battered during the Valhalla arc. However, a few consider it to be what the typical gang leaders do to keep their abettors from breaking the code. As the leader of Toman’s First Division, Baji ought to be insanely aggressive towards those who broke the rule.
Keeping huge numbers of delinquents in line is a tough job, which is why leaders like Keisuke and Mikey go to such extreme lengths, where their punishment comes off as inhumane. As a novice member, Chifuyu had to be indoctrinated about the consequences the members would face if they went against the rules. Moreover, these punishments helped Chifuyu develop a mature mindset.
Although Chifuyu often got beat up by Baji, this anime-original flashback scene shown in episode 6 of Tokyo Revengers season 2 can be taken as the first time he went all out. Chifuyu admired Baji all his life and took an oath to respect and follow no one else but him.
If it weren’t for Baji, Chifuyu would have lost the understanding of doing the right thing. Although Takemichi was the polar opposite of Baji, Chifuyu saw something different about him worthy of admiration and is considered the First Division captain of Toman. By tying Baji’s sash to Takemichi, Chifuyu has marked the end of the grieving process.