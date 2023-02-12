Baji and Chifuyu’s original flashback in Tokyo Revengers season 2 causes controversy

Fans who eagerly awaited episode 6 of Tokyo Revengers season 2 were in for an unanticipated surprise with the anime-original Baji Keisuke and Chifuyu Matsuno flashback. Fans have still not gotten over Baji's demise, which shook the entire fandom in the first season.

Besides causing the whole fandom to tear up, the unexpected flashback spiked an unabating debate concerning Chifuyu being brutally beaten up by Baji. Fans of the series believe that the gruesome scene takes away the impact of Baji pummeling Chifuyu during the Valhalla arc.

The anime-original flashback has taken Twitter by storm, where fans are disgruntled over the barbaric act.

Baji and Chifuyu’s original flashback in Tokyo Revengers season 2 has fans divided

momo 🌟 @tokrevtears Not getting too deep into the Baji/Chifuyu scene, but i do think it kinda lessens the relevance of the beating in Valhalla arc? If that makes sense? Not getting too deep into the Baji/Chifuyu scene, but i do think it kinda lessens the relevance of the beating in Valhalla arc? If that makes sense?

Chifuyu recalls when he was just a rookie in Toman, and the members felt an aversion towards him, assuming he was just a brown-nosed guy trying too hard to please Baji Keisuke, the First Division captain of Toman. Considering it as disrespect, Chifuyu struck down the members by badmouthing him, and during that time, his haughty demeanor was apparent.

Without giving Chifuyu time to explain the altercation, Baji flogged him repeatedly. This caused the entire Tokyo Revengers fanatic to traverse back to the first season, where Baji pummeled Chifuyu as a ticket to become a member of the infamous Valhalla gang.

َ @KElZUKE this bajifuyu scene emphasizes how baji is like being a first division captain tho. how he handles and corrects the wrong with his fist then his words after, it doesn't matter if it is someone who is close to him like chifuyu who caused some trouble. this bajifuyu scene emphasizes how baji is like being a first division captain tho. how he handles and corrects the wrong with his fist then his words after, it doesn't matter if it is someone who is close to him like chifuyu who caused some trouble. https://t.co/cg12lsVFvQ

kat ❄️ @CHlFUYULUVR i get what people are saying about the scene, but they’re in a gang. baji being captain and chifuyu being his vice and just getting talked to while chifuyu beat up multiple members of their squad is disrespectful. as much as it hurts seeing chifuyu getting hurt, it was only fair. i get what people are saying about the scene, but they’re in a gang. baji being captain and chifuyu being his vice and just getting talked to while chifuyu beat up multiple members of their squad is disrespectful. as much as it hurts seeing chifuyu getting hurt, it was only fair.

— pau. @panravenc ! thread;



so apparently people are saying the scene shown in the ep six of baji beating chifuyu up diminishes the valhalla scene. or makes bajifuyu abusive. i don't have the energy to scream at anybody, but if anyone wants to read an analysis on why that's not correct, here: ! thread;so apparently people are saying the scene shown in the ep six of baji beating chifuyu up diminishes the valhalla scene. or makes bajifuyu abusive. i don't have the energy to scream at anybody, but if anyone wants to read an analysis on why that's not correct, here: https://t.co/QAt35j60dP

Tomadaoto @tomadaoto The extra scene somehow makes me understand Chifuyu's character, like the moment Baji left Toman, rather than seeing a scene like Chifuyu wanting to take care of and lead the 1st squad in his place, we see Chifuyu trying to bring Baji back The extra scene somehow makes me understand Chifuyu's character, like the moment Baji left Toman, rather than seeing a scene like Chifuyu wanting to take care of and lead the 1st squad in his place, we see Chifuyu trying to bring Baji back

Tokyo Revengers fans believe this scene lessens the effect of Chifuyu getting battered during the Valhalla arc. However, a few consider it to be what the typical gang leaders do to keep their abettors from breaking the code. As the leader of Toman’s First Division, Baji ought to be insanely aggressive towards those who broke the rule.

Keeping huge numbers of delinquents in line is a tough job, which is why leaders like Keisuke and Mikey go to such extreme lengths, where their punishment comes off as inhumane. As a novice member, Chifuyu had to be indoctrinated about the consequences the members would face if they went against the rules. Moreover, these punishments helped Chifuyu develop a mature mindset.

kay @seeishu the way chifuyu has soft spot for baji only,,,, the way chifuyu has soft spot for baji only,,,, https://t.co/GGHHOm1F7M

َ @KElZUKE gonna kms because of how chifuyu tightly holds baji's sash as if he's scared to let go a part of baji gonna kms because of how chifuyu tightly holds baji's sash as if he's scared to let go a part of baji https://t.co/6cMamm6Df3

kay @seeishu the way baji has big impact on chifuyu's life T___T the way baji has big impact on chifuyu's life T___T https://t.co/QWG2ChmsIQ

Although Chifuyu often got beat up by Baji, this anime-original flashback scene shown in episode 6 of Tokyo Revengers season 2 can be taken as the first time he went all out. Chifuyu admired Baji all his life and took an oath to respect and follow no one else but him.

If it weren’t for Baji, Chifuyu would have lost the understanding of doing the right thing. Although Takemichi was the polar opposite of Baji, Chifuyu saw something different about him worthy of admiration and is considered the First Division captain of Toman. By tying Baji’s sash to Takemichi, Chifuyu has marked the end of the grieving process.

