Tokyo Revengers season 2 shows an anime-original flashback of Baji and Chifuyu

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 6 surprised fans by adding a completely unexpected anime-original flashback of Keisuke Baji and Chifuyu Matsuno. The scene depicted a time when Chifuyu was still new in the Tokyo Manji Gang and had yet to earn the respect of the First Division.

This scene has pleased fans, who have missed Baji since the character’s demise in season 1. While Baji’s ghost is ever-present in Tokyo Revengers season 2, especially in Chifuyu’s psyche, his appearance on the screen, albeit in a flashback, has emphasized his value in his friends’ life.

Tokyo Revengers season 2 explores Baji and Chifuyu’s early Toman days through an anime-original flashback

Chifuyu agrees to follow only Baji (Image via Liden Films)

In Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 6, Chifuyu remembers a time when he was fairly new in Toman. The members of the First Division did not respect him and often badmouthed him, and by extension, Baji. One day Chifuyu got into a brawl with them and beat up several members.

Baji, who arrived at the scene midway through the fight, held Chifuyu responsible and pounded him into the ground, similar to what he did during his initiation to Valhalla. Later, when they were returning home after the conflict was resolved, Baji warned Chifuyu not to cause conflict in Toman.

Chifuyu protested that he only joined the gang because he respected Baji but not any other gang member. Baji smiled and replied that Chifuyu should only follow him. Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 6 then returns to the present, when despite his promise, Chifuyu now finds himself following his new captain, Takemichi Hanagaki.

kat ❄️ @CHlFUYULUVR “I spent my life hating and hurting others. The person who changed all that, was a man named Keisuke Baji. He was a great man, who rushed straight ahead through every obstacle. This is Keisuke Baji’s sash. I leave it in your care..” “I spent my life hating and hurting others. The person who changed all that, was a man named Keisuke Baji. He was a great man, who rushed straight ahead through every obstacle. This is Keisuke Baji’s sash. I leave it in your care..” https://t.co/ZQctWsJwAF

This flashback is followed by a touching moment when Chifuyu accepts his partner as his captain and ties Baji's sash to him. This signifies both the moment Chifuyu finally accepts Baji’s death as well as the moment he finally accepts Takemichi as the captain of the First Division.

Similarly, this also marks the moment when Takemichi himself accepts the baton that Baji passed on to him, both the position of the captain of the first division and the duty to take care of not only Toman and Mikey but of Chifuyu as well.

Final thoughts

gie @keisfangs



#TokyoRevengers #東リベ i didn't expect them to add a memory, it wasn't in the manga, but served as context to the words that chifuyu later told takemichi about how he spent his life hating and hurting others, but that baji changed all that in him i didn't expect them to add a memory, it wasn't in the manga, but served as context to the words that chifuyu later told takemichi about how he spent his life hating and hurting others, but that baji changed all that in him#TokyoRevengers #東リベ https://t.co/pj9R91C8vW

The scene of Chifuyu offering Takemichi Baji’s sash and introducing himself as Takemichi’s Vice-Captain has been adapted from Tokyo Revengers chapter 92. However, the flashback is completely original to the anime and is likely created under the supervision of mangaka Wakui.

Baji and Chifuyu are both fairly popular characters, and their dynamic has always attracted fans. One of the chief themes of Tokyo Revengers season 2 is to show the effect of Baji’s death on Toman and Mikey, and most prominently, on Chifuyu. It’s clear that Baji’s death haunts and shapes not only Chifuyu’s present but also every version of his future.

Chifuyu Ties the sash to Takemichi (Image via Liden Films)

The scene of Chifuyu tying Baji’s sash to Takemichi is also an anime original. Both scenes add poignance to the moment and Chifuyu’s mental journey in the weeks following the death of his captain and best friend. Mangaka Wakui likely uses these two scenes to illustrate their dynamic more than he did in the manga.

