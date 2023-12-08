Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 11: Exact release date and time for every region

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 11 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, December 13, at 12 am JST. The anime episode will first be televised in Japan through several networks. Following that, the anime will be made available to stream internationally after a delay of three hours.

The previous episode saw Takemichi not backing down against Kisaki even after being held at gunpoint. Hence, Izana took it upon himself to defeat all of Toman. That's when Mikey, Draken, and Hinata arrived at the battlefield. Soon after, Izana attacked Mikey, initiating their long-awaited fight.

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 11 release date & times in all regions

Takemichi as seen in Tokyo Revengers (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 11 will be will first be televised on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at 12 am JST (Japanese Standard Time).

However, the same anime episode will be available to watch in some countries other than Japan a day early on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. As for streaming, as mentioned above, the episode will be available to stream three hours after it gets televised in Japan.

Hence, Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 11 will be available to stream online at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 11 am Tuesday December 12 Mountain Standard Time 12 pm Tuesday December 12 Central Standard Time 1 pm Tuesday December 12 Eastern Standard Time 2 pm Tuesday December 12 Greenwich Mean Time 7 pm Tuesday December 12 Central European Time 8 pm Tuesday December 12 Eastern European Time 9 pm Tuesday December 12 Arabia Standard Time 9 pm Tuesday December 12 Indian Standard Time 11:30 pm Tuesday December 12 Philippine Standard Time 2 am Wednesday December 13 Australia Central Standard Time 3:30 am Wednesday December 13

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 11 broadcast and streaming details

Draken and Mikey as seen in Tokyo Revengers (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 11 will first be televised in Japan on local TV networks such as Gunma TV, TV TOKYO, AT-X, MBS, TV Aichi, TV Hokkaido, and many others.

Following that, the same episode will be available to exclusively stream on Disney Plus internationally. However, as revealed by the series's website, it will be made available only three hours after the initial airing in Japan.

Recap of Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 10

Takemichi and Mikey as seen in Tokyo Revengers (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 10, titled Brave Heart, saw Kisaki point his gun at Takemichi. However, the latter did not back down and placed his head against the muzzle to show his brave heart. Kisaki could no longer kill Takemichi and shot his foot instead. Seeing this moved the Toman members as they got back on their feet to fight Tenjiku.

That's when Izana Kurokawa decided to step up and take down all of Toman. Takemichi again took the lead and tried to fight Izana. However, his fight was soon interrupted by Mikey, Draken, and Hinata's arrival. Hinata had seemingly told Mikey and Draken that Takemichi was a time leaper. That revelation moved them so much that, despite their despair, they arrived on the battlefield. Just as Toman prepared to fight again under their leaders, Izana attacked Mikey.

What to expect from Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 11?

Izana as seen in Tokyo Revengers (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 11 will most likely focus on the fight between Manjiro Sano and Izana Kurokawa. Given that Izana was Emma's biological brother, he was also Mikey's brother. However, after Izana goes along with Kisaki's plan to kill Emma, it is difficult to predict what Mikey would want to do against him.

That said, Mikey did refer to Izana as his brother in the previous episode. Hence, there is a chance that, despite what happened with Emma, Mikey might want to mend his broken relationship with his brother Izana.

