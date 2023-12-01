Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 10: Exact release date and time for every region

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 10 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, December 6, at 12 am JST. The anime title will first air on television networks in Japan. Following that, the anime episode will be made available to stream internationally after a delay of three hours.

The previous episode saw Angry letting him loose after watching Hakkai get beat up by the Haitani brothers. He then went on to defeat half the higher-ups of Tenjiku all by himself. Just as it seemed like things were going Toman's way, Kakucho made his move, defeating all Toman members except Takemichi, who refused to go down. Seeing this, Kisaki Tetta finally confronted Takemichi.

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 10 release date & times in all regions

Kisaki as seen in the anime (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 10 will be titled Brave Heart. The episode will first air on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at 12 am JST (Japanese Standard Time).

However, the same episode will be available to watch in some countries other than Japan on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. Meanwhile, for streaming, as mentioned above, it will be available to watch three hours after the episode airs in Japan.

Hence, Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 10 will be available to watch online at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 11 am Tuesday December 5 Mountain Time 12 pm Tuesday December 5 Central Time 1 pm Tuesday December 5 Eastern Time 2 pm Tuesday December 5 Greenwich Mean Time 7 pm Tuesday December 5 Central European Time 8 pm Tuesday December 5 Eastern European Time 9 pm Tuesday December 5 Arabia Standard Time 9 pm Tuesday December 5 Indian Standard Time 11:30 pm Tuesday December 5 Philippine Standard Time 2 am Wednesday December 6 Australia Central Standard Time 3:30 am Wednesday December 6

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 10 broadcast and streaming details

Izana as seen in the anime (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 10 will first be aired in Japan on local television networks like TV TOKYO, AT-X, Gunma TV, TV Aichi, MBS, TV Hokkaido, and many others.

After that, the same episode will be available to exclusively stream on Disney Plus. However, as revealed by the anime's website, it will be made available only three hours after the initial airing in Japan.

Recap of Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 9

Kisaki and Hanma as seen in the anime (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 9, titled The Blue Ogre, saw the Haitani brothers hit Hakkai mercilessly. Upon witnessing this, Angry broke his promise to his brother Smiley and started crying.

This caused Angry to become 100 times stronger as he beat down half the higher-ups of Tenjiku on his own. That's when Kakucho came to the scene.

Kakucho defeated the remaining Toman members by himself. However, Takemichi refused to go down. He kept getting up after being ruthlessly beaten down by his former friend. Seeing this, Kisaki Tetta decided to take matters into his own hands and confronted Takemichi with a gun.

What to expect from Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 10?

Takemichi as seen in the anime (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 10, titled Brave heart, will most likely pick up from where the previous episode ended as Kisaki held a gun against Takemichi's head. However, Takemichi will certainly not back down. Therefore, fans are likely to see Kisaki be left stumped due to the developments.

Considering that all of Toman's members, except Takemichi, have been defeated, the battle may be reaching its conclusion. However, with Tenjiku higher-ups like Kisaki and Izana still standing, Takemichi and Toman may need some backup. The only members that haven't made it to the fight are Smiley, Mitsuya, Mikey, and Draken.

