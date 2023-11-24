Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 9: Exact release date and time for every region

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 9 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, November 29, at 12 am JST. The anime episode will first air on television networks in Japan. Subsequently, the title should be available to stream online after a delay of three hours.

Episode 8 revealed that Akane was Inui's older sister, whom Kokonoi had a crush on. Unfortunately, Akane passed away after getting burned in a housefire. However, Kokonoi, who had started accumulating money for her treatment, no longer wanted to stop earning money. The episode later saw Angry and Hakkai take on the Haitani brothers.

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 9 release times in all regions

Angry and Hakkai as seen in Tokyo Revengers (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 9 will start airing on local television networks in Japan on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at 12 am JST (Japanese Standard Time). However, the same anime episode will be available to watch in some countries other than Japan on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Young Kokonoi as seen in Tokyo Revengers (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 9 will be available to watch online at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 11 am Tuesday November 28 Mountain Time 12 pm Tuesday November 28 Central Time 1 pm Tuesday November 28 Eastern Time 2 pm Tuesday November 28 Greenwich Mean Time 7 pm Tuesday November 28 Central European Time 8 pm Tuesday November 28 Eastern European Time 9 pm Tuesday November 28 Arabia Standard Time 9 pm Tuesday November 28 Indian Standard Time 11:30 pm Tuesday November 28 Philippine Standard Time 2 am Wednesday November 29 Australia Central Standard Time 3:30 am Wednesday November 29

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 9 streaming details

Kokonoi and Inui as seen in Tokyo Revengers (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 9 will be available to watch in Japan on several local television networks, such as TV TOKYO, AT-X, Gunma TV, TV Aichi, MBS, TV Hokkaido, and many others.

Right after that, the anime episode will be available exclusively on Disney Plus. However, as mentioned above, it will only be added to the streaming platform three hours after its initial broadcast in Japan.

Recap of Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 8

Akane Inui as seen in Tokyo Revengers (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 8, titled I know in my head, revealed that Akane was Seishu's older sister and Kokonoi had a crush on her. Unfortunately, she got severely burned in a house fire and needed surgery to get back to normal. However, the surgery cost 40 million yen.

Given that the Inui family did not have the funds for it, Kokonoi took it upon himself to collect that money through any means necessary. Sadly, Akane passed away before Kokonoi could reach his goal.

Later in the episode, Kokonoi conveyed to Inui that he could no longer stop wanting to earn money and that he had pledged his allegiance to Tenjiku. Elsewhere, the Haitani brothers beat up Angry and Hakkai, but they refused to back down.

What to expect from Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 9?

Takemichi Hanagaki as seen in Tokyo Revengers (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 9 should first feature Hakkai and Angry's fight against the Haitani brothers. Although the brothers had great synergy, it was difficult for them to fight. Angry, however, has seemingly figured out Ran Haitan's moves. Hence, the two Toman members could work on that and defeat both Ran and Rindo.

The upcoming episode could also refocus on Takemichi, as he was adamant about defeating Kisaki. If not, Kisaki himself could get down from atop the containers to fight Takemichi.

