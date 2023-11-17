Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 8: Exact release date and time for every region

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 8 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, November 22, at 12 am JST. The anime title will first air on television networks in Japan. Following that, the episode should be available to watch online after a delay of three hours.

The previous episode saw Tenjiku planning their next course of action when Toman arrived to fight them. Before the battle, Tenjiku proposed a vanguard fight. Peh-yan immediately defeated Shion Madarame, following which the battle began. As individual battles began to establish themselves, Inupi confronted Kokonoi about Akane.

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 8 release times in all regions

Takemichi as seen in Tokyo Revengers (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 8 is set to start airing on local television networks in Japan on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at 12 am JST (Japanese Standard Time). However, the same episode title will be available to watch in some countries other than Japan on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

However, the difference in released dates will not just be because of the varied time zones but also because of the anime's streaming schedule. Following the episode's release in Japan, the title will be available to stream online only after a gap of three hours.

Izana as seen in Tokyo Revengers (Image via LIDENFILMS)

It means that the anime episode will be available to watch on November 22 in countries like Australia and the Philippines. Meanwhile, viewers from other countries should be able to watch it much sooner.

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 8 will be available to stream online at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 11 am Tuesday November 21 Mountain Time 12 pm Tuesday November 21 Central Time 1 pm Tuesday November 21 Eastern Time 2 pm Tuesday November 21 Greenwich Mean Time 7 pm Tuesday November 21 Central European Time 8 pm Tuesday November 21 Eastern European Time 9 pm Tuesday November 21 Arabia Standard Time 9 pm Tuesday November 21 Indian Standard Time 11:30 pm Tuesday November 21 Philippine Standard Time 2 am Wednesday November 22 Australia Central Standard Time 3:30 am Wednesday November 22

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 8 streaming details

Takemichi as seen in Tokyo Revengers (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 8 will be available on several local television networks in Japan, like AT-X, TV TOKYO, Gunma TV, MBS, TV Hokkaido, TV Aichi, and many others.

After that, the anime episode will be available exclusively on Disney Plus. However, as mentioned above, the title will only be added to the streaming platform three hours after its initial airing in Japan.

Recap of Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 7

Kisaki as seen in Tokyo Revengers (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 7, titled Turn the tide, saw Toman arrive at the battlefield to fight Tenjiku. The battle was inaugurated with a vanguard fight that saw Peh-yan defeat Shion Madarame with a single punch. Following that, Toman attacked Tenjiku as Takemichi had his eyes on Kisaki Tetta.

Slowly, as the battle progressed, Izana identified Peh-yan as a threat and took him down. Following that, he asked his S-62 generation subordinates to join the fight. As several individual fights began to emerge, Inupi and Kokoboi reunited. However, instead of siding with Toman, Kokonoi wanted to recruit Inupi as a Tenjiku member. That's when Inupi reminded Kokonoi about Akane.

What to expect from Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 8?

Kokonoi and Inui as seen in Tokyo Revengers (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 8 will most likely reveal who Akane was. From the context of the episode, it seems like she was a girl whom both Inupi and Kokonoi knew. In addition, Kokonoi seemed to have special feelings for her.

Otherwise, the episode could also focus on the several individual battles involving the S-62 generation members. Meanwhile, Takmichi and the First Division members may try to reach Kisaki Tetta.

