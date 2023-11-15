Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The eighth episode of Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc is set to premiere on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at 12 am JST. Japanese television networks like MBS, AT X, TV TOKYO, and others will be broadcasting it. However, the streaming availability might vary based on time zones. As a result, viewers in some countries might have access to the episode as early as Tuesday.

In this week's thrilling episode of Tokyo Revengers, the much-anticipated battle finally begins. The delayed arrival of Toman sets the stage for a high-stakes clash. With mounting tensions and shifting alliances, episode 7 of the current season of Tokyo Revengers promises a pivotal chapter in the ongoing conflict between Toman and Tenjiku.

Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc episode 8 release date and time

Episode 8 of Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc is scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, in regions across the globe. The airing schedule for this anime varies depending on time zones, as stated on the anime's official website. It's worth noting that the series will be broadcast worldwide, with a three-hour delay occurring simultaneously across various regions.

Here are the release times for episode­ 8 of Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc in different time zone­s:

Pacific Standard Time: 10 am, Tuesday, November 21

Central Standard Time: 11 am, Tuesday, November 21

Eastern Standard Time: 1 pm, Tuesday, November 21

British Standard Time: 6 pm, Tuesday, November 21

Central European Time: 7 pm, Tuesday, November 21

Indian Standard Time: 11:30 pm, Tuesday, November 21

Philippine Standard Time: 2 am, Wednesday, November 22

Australian Central Standard Time: 3:30 am, Wednesday, November 22

Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc episode 7 recap

Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc: Kakucho and Izana (Image via LidenFilms)

In a much-awaited confrontation, Izana Kurokawa leads the formidable Tenjiku gang in a battle against Toman. Before the clash begins, Izana effortlessly defeats leaders from prominent gangs, expressing disappointment at their lack of challenge.

Meanwhile, Shion reveals Tenjiku's past plans of attacks on Toman members. Mucho had to secure Kokonoi, while Kisaki had to weaken Mikey and Draken's resolve to fight. Hanma and Mocchi expect Toman's defeat, but Kisaki remains confident in Takemichi's arrival.

Eventually, Toman arrives with Chifuyu and Takemichi leading the way. Izana acknowledges that Toman is outnumbered but agrees to a one-on-one showdown as a ritual. On the other hand, Peh Yan surprises everyone by defeating Shion.

This victory boosts Toman's morale, and Takemichi charges at Kisaki with unwavering determination to alter the future. Amid the battle, Izana showcases his immense strength by effortlessly overpowering Peh Yan. Furthermore, a flashback reveals Izana's leadership qualities.

Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc: Takemichi leads Toman to fight (Image via LidenFilms)

As the battles unfold, several key matchups come into focus: Chifuyu confronts Mocchi, Hakkai takes on a member of the Tenjiku gang, and Takemichi makes his way toward Kisaki.

Rivalries intensify as Ran taunts Hakkai about Mitsuya, Rindo challenges Angry, and Kakucho stands against Takemichi. Inupi plans to reclaim Kokonoi but unexpectedly finds himself facing off against Kokonoi instead. The stage is now set for a showdown between Toman and Tenjiku, where personal vendettas fuel the conflicts.

What to expect from Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc episode 8

Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc: Members of the S-62 Generation (Image via LidenFilms)

With Takemichi's unwavering determination to defeat Kisaki Tetta and alter the course of the future, grudges and past betrayals become driving forces behind the intense battles. The story is likely to delve into the characters' motivations, exploring the repercussions of their choices and actions.

As alliances are put to the test and rivalries grow intense, unexpected twists and turns may unfold in the narrative. The ultimate outcome hangs precariously in balance, promising a gripping continuation filled with confrontations, character growth, and the resolution of longstanding conflicts within the complex realm of gangs and power struggles.

