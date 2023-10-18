Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc episode 3: Izana Kurokawa is revealed to be Mikey's relative

The ongoing Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc promises an enthralling narrative, compelling character development, and exhilarating moments that leave fans eagerly awaiting each new episode. Through its seamless blend of animation, voice acting, and meticulously crafted storyline, this anime delivers an emotionally charged and immersive experience for viewers.

Episode 3 of Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc, titled Run Out of Patience, continues the story from where episode 2 left off. In the previous episode, Tachibana Naoto and Takemichi face danger as they are shot by Kisaki Tetta and Kakucho.

Despite their injuries, Naoto and Takemichi share a heartfelt moment of solidarity before Naoto tragically dies. To change his fate, Takemichi is transported 12 years into the past.

Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc: Takemichi unable to return to the future as Tachibana Naoto passes away

Takemichi talks about not being able to save Hinata in Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc Episode 3 (Image via LidenFilms)

As soon as he reaches the past, Takemichi runs off to Naoto to confirm if the Naoto of the future is dead or not. Takemichi shakes hands with Naoto and is unable to go back to the future, indicating that Naoto of the future succumbs to his bullet injuries.

Heartbroken, Takemichi remains at the park, not knowing what to do next. That's when Hinata Tachibana enters the scene. Thinking he was talking to Naoto, Takemichi talks about how they both tried their best to save Hinata from dying countless times in the future.

Hinata realizes that Takemichi is from the future and asks if Takemichi has proposed to her yet. Takemichi mentions that he had thought about both of them getting married in the future, upon which Hinata says that she can die happy.

Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc: Kurokawa Izana is revealed to be Sano Manjiro's half-brother, revealing the connection between them

Emma reveals Kurokawa Izana is her actual brother in Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc episode 3 (Image via LidenFilms)

Upon gaining the confidence to alter the past, Takemichi resolves to crush Kurokawa Izana and Kisaki Tetta to prevent Mikey's descent into the darkness in the future.

While thinking about a connection between Mikey and Izana, Takemichi runs into Ryuguji Ken. Both of them go to the Sano house to visit Mikey. During a discussion with Mikey, Draken mentions that Mikey's brother, Sano Shinichiro, was the First Leader of the Black Dragon. Takemichi isn't surprised, as he already learned about it in the future from Taiju Shiba.

Emma and Kurokawa Izana (Image via LidenFilms)

Emma, Mikey's sister, brings tea for the three of them while they discuss about Izana. Emma interrupts them by revealing that Kurokawa Izana is her actual big brother, making Mikey his half-brother. Emma's last name used to be Kurokawa before she was left in the Sano family's care.

According to Emma, Izana and Shinichiro used to get along well. She then brings Shinichiro's old stuff, which contains a pile of letters from Izana.

In the letters, Izana expresses his hatred and enviousness towards Mikey, as Shinichiro always used to talk about him. Mikey goes out to get some air. Emma tells the remaining how Izana always wanted a family, as he was abandoned in the past. Shinichiro was his only support.

Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc: Will of Kurokawa Izana, the eighth leader of Black Dragon

Shion Madarame, the 9th leader of Black Dragon as shown in Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc episode 3 (Image via LidenFilms)

When the Tokyo Manji gang clashed with the 9th generation of Black Dragon, Draken recalls how Shion Madarame, the then leader of Black Dragon, wanted to crush Sano Manjiro and the Tokyo Manji gang by carrying on the will of the 8th leader.

All the dots finally align as they decipher how Izana may have asked the 9th generation of Black Dragon to attack Kazutora in order to hurt Mikey. Now, since Shinichiro is no more, Izana has formed Tenjiku to crush Mikey for sure this time.

The scene then cuts to Mikey and Chifuyu. Takemichi asks Chifuyu not to get involved this time, as he has already lost many people near him. Chifuyu promptly refuses, citing how important this battle is for Toman, and asks Takemichi to take responsibility as the captain of the 1st division.

Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc: Betrayal of the 5th Division of the Tokyo Manji Gang

Yasuhiro Mucho (Image via LidenFilms)

Takemichi's old friends Atsushi, Yamagishi, Takuya, and Makoto visit him to reassure him about how they want to crush Izana. Just as Takemichi was about to start the 1st Division Strategy Meeting, he was called by the captain of the 5th Division of the Tokyo Manji gang, Yasuhiro Mucho. Mucho calls them down to have a little talk.

The 5th division surrounds the members of the 1st division as Mucho mercilessly beats Takemichi to a pulp. He exclaims how Izana is making him do more work, hinting at the fact that Mucho could be the traitor in Toman, which Kakucho mentioned in the first episode. Mucho captures Takemitchi and brings him to a warehouse.

Upon gaining consciousness, Takemichi finds out that the former members of the 10th Generation of Black Dragon, Seishu Inui and Hajime Kokonoi, have been captured too. The episode ends with this chilling cliffhanger as Takemichi wonders what their role could be in this battle.

With Izana's connection to Mikey revealed and the betrayal of the 5th Division along with the capture of important characters, episode 3 of Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc left viewers on edge, pondering their role in the upcoming battle.

The stage is set for a high-stakes showdown between the Tokyo Manji Gang and Tenjiku, promising both intense confrontations and unexpected twists in future episodes.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.