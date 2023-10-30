Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 5 preview and what to expect

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 5 is set to be released on Wednesday, November 1, at 12 am JST. However, prior to the episode's release, the series' official website has dropped the preview synopsis and images for the same. This may help fans get an idea of what events they could expect to unfold in the upcoming episode.

The previous episode saw Takemichi realize that Mucho was the traitor within Toman, as he was previously part of the S-62 generation, alongside Izana and other Tenjiku members. After learning that Izana was in power, he blackmailed Kokonoi into joining Tenjiku. Following that, Takemichi learned about Inupi's conviction and decided to become the 11th Generation Black Dragons' leader.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Tokyo Revengers anime.

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 5: Major spoilers to expect

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 5 may see a flashback featuring Inupi

Inupi as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 5 preview (Image via LIDENFILMS)

One of the preview images of the upcoming Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 5 features Inupi in his Black Dragons outfit. Hence, it can be assumed that the upcoming anime episode will include a flashback of the time when the Black Dragon merged with the Tokyo Manji Gang.

Considering that Inupi asked Takemichi to become the leader of the 11th Generation Black Dragons, there is a good chance that he may have asked Mikey's permission for the same. Hence, the preview image may be hinting at a discussion between Inupi and Mikey.

Mikey may learn about Mucho's betrayal

Mikey as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 5 preview (Image via LIDENFILMS)

After Mucho betrayed the Tokyo Manji Gang, Takemichi and Inupi are bound to inform Mikey about the same. With that, they may also inform him about Mucho's connection to the S-62 and how he blackmailed Kokonoi into joining Tenjiku. Upon hearing this, Mikey is bound to declare war on Tenjiku to defeat Izana Kurokawa and get back Kokonoi.

Thus, fans may likely see the war between Toman and Tenjiku get established in the next episode. However, it is yet to be seen how they will arrange the same. Previously, when Toman fought Valhalla, members of other gangs had come to oversee it. However, this time, the battle may arrive swiftly.

Hakkai and Peh-yan may offer suggestions for their fellow Toman members

Hakkai Shiba as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 5 preview (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Hakkai Shiba, despite being the Lieutenant of Squad 2, had been quite dull in the past. However, after his brother Taiju was defeated, he is bound to show his real self. This may see him want to battle Tenjiku head-on.

However, considering that Mitsuya was beaten up and injured by the Tenjiku members using weapons, Hakkai may warn his fellow Toman members about the same. Hence, he may also ask Mikey permission to fight unfairly against the Yokohama gang.

Peh-yan as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 5 preview (Image via LIDENFILMS)

That said, Pah-chin was previously arrested for using a weapon in a fight. Therefore, Peh-yan, not wanting any of his comrades to face the same consequences, may be against the idea of weapons. Nevertheless, the decision will likely fall on Mikey's temperament.

