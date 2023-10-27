Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 5: Exact release date and time for every region

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 5 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, November 1, at 12 am JST. The anime episode will first air on Japanese television networks, following which it will be made available to stream online later. That said, due to varying time zones, the upcoming episode will become available to watch on Tuesday in most countries.

The previous episode saw Takemichi, Inupi, and Kokonoi realize that Mucho was part of the S-62 group. Hence, upon finding out that Izana was back in power with a group, he decided to get Kokonoi to join Tenjiku. To complete his mission, Mucho beat up Takemichi and Inupi to get Kokonoi to switch sides. Following that, Takemichi became close to Inupi and vowed to bring back Kokonoi.

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 5 release times

Takemichi and Inupi as seen in Tokyo Revengers (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 5 is set to start airing on local Japanese television networks on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at 12 am JST (Japanese Standard Time). However, in other countries, the anime will be available to watch on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

However, this difference in released dates is not just because of the different time zones but also due to the series' streaming schedule. Following its release in Japan, the anime will only be available to stream internationally after three hours.

It means that the anime series will be available to stream on October 31 in countries like the Philippines and Australia. Meanwhile, fans from other countries will get to watch the anime sooner.

Inupi as seen in Tokyo Revengers (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 5 will be available to stream online at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 11 am Tuesday October 31 Mountain Daylight Time 12 pm Tuesday October 31 Central Daylight Time 1 pm Tuesday October 31 Eastern Daylight Time 2 pm Tuesday October 31 British Summer Time 7 pm Tuesday October 31 Central European Summer Time 8 pm Tuesday October 31 Eastern European Summer Time 9 pm Tuesday October 31 Arabia Standard Time 9 pm Tuesday October 31 Indian Standard Time 11:30 pm Tuesday October 31 Philippine Standard Time 2 am Wednesday November 1 Australia Central Standard Time 3:30 am Wednesday November 1

Where to watch Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 5?

Kokonoi as seen in Tokyo Revengers (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 5 will be available to watch on several Japanese television networks, including TV TOKYO, AT-X, MBS, TV Hokkaido, TV Aichi, Gunma TV, and many others in Japan.

Following that, the anime episode will be available to watch exclusively on Disney Plus. However, as mentioned above, the episode will only be added after three hours.

Recap of Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 4

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 4, titled Come back to life, saw Takemichi, Inupi, and Kokonoi realize that Mucho was previously part of the S-62. Hence, he was loyal to Izana. The moment he found out that Izana was back in power, Mucho decided to get Kokonoi to join Tenjiku.

He wanted to use Kokonoi's ability to provide money for the gang. He did so by blackmailing Kokonoi into joining by beating up Takemichi and Inupi.

Mucho as seen in Tokyo Revengers (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Later, Inupi opened his heart to Takemichi and revealed his past with Shinichiro and his desire to make Black Dragon like the First Generation. Hence, Takemichi took on the role of Black Dragon's 11th Generation leader and vowed to get back Kokonoi and defeat Kisaki and Izana.

What to expect from Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 5?

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 5 may see Takemichi and Inupi inform Mikey about Mucho's betrayal. With that, they may also inform the Toman leader about Kokonoi, who was forced into joining Tenjiku. Hearing this information is bound to get Mikey to start the war against Tenjiku. Hence, fans can expect Tokyo Manji Gang vs. Tenjiku to get established in the next episode.

