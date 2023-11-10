Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 7: Exact release date and time for every region

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 7 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, November 15, at 12 am JST. The anime episode will first be aired on Japanese television networks, following which it will be available to watch online after a delay of three hours.

The previous episode saw Draken and Hinata learning about Emma's death. Upon seeing her body, Draken beat up Mikey for failing to protect her. As for Hinata, she was consoled by Takemichi. Soon after that, Takemichi, along with other Toman captains and vice-captains, hyped up the gang for the battle against Tenjiku.

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 7 release times in all regions

Hanagaki Takemichi as seen in the Tokyo Revengers anime

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 7 is set to start airing on local TV networks in Japan on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 12 am JST (Japanese Standard Time). However, the same episode will be available to watch in certain countries other than Japan on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

However, the difference in released dates is not just because of the varied time zones but also the series' streaming schedule. Following its release in Japan, the anime will be available to watch online globally only after three hours.

Chifuyu as seen in the Tokyo Revengers anime

It means that the anime title will be available to watch on November 15 in countries like the Philippines and Australia. Meanwhile, viewers from other countries should be able to watch it sooner.

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 7 will be available to stream online at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 11 am Tuesday November 14 Mountain Time 12 pm Tuesday November 14 Central Time 1 pm Tuesday November 14 Eastern Time 2 pm Tuesday November 14 Greenwich Mean Time 7 pm Tuesday November 14 Central European Summer Time 8 pm Tuesday November 14 Eastern European Summer Time 9 pm Tuesday November 14 Arabia Standard Time 9 pm Tuesday November 14 Indian Standard Time 11:30 pm Tuesday November 14 Philippine Standard Time 2 am Wednesday November 15 Australia Central Standard Time 3:30 am Wednesday November 15

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 7 streaming details

Hinata Tachibana as seen in the Tokyo Revengers anime

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 7 will be available on several local television networks in Japan like TV TOKYO, AT-X, MBS, TV Hokkaido, Gunma TV, TV Aichi, and many others.

Following that, the anime title should be available to watch exclusively on Disney Plus. However, as mentioned above, the episode will only be added to the streaming service three hours after initial airing in Japan.

Recap of Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 6

Mikey as seen in the Tokyo Revengers anime

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 6, titled Rise Against, saw Draken finding out about Emma's death and beating up Mikey for failing to protect her. While Takemichi did try stopping him, Draken kept going until he stopped himself. Later, when Hinata found out about Emma, Takemichi arrived to console her.

Soon after, Takemichi and Chifuyu informed the Toman members about Emma's death and Mikey and Draken's condition. With their top two members no longer able to fight, Toman members wanted to back off from the fight against Tenjiku. Regardless, Takemichi wanted to fight Tenjiku on his own. Just then, Mitsuya and Smiley arrived, allotting Hakkai and Angry to help Takemichi fight Tenjiku. Upon seeing this, other Toman members joined them.

What to expect from Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 7?

Kisaki Tetta as seen in the Tokyo Revengers anime

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 7 will likely see Toman arrive to fight Tenjiku on their agreed-upon battlefield. There, the two gangs may finally begin fighting. However, with Takemichi heading Toman for the first time, he could possibly end up messing up with commands. That said, he does have other senior members of the gang with him to help him out.

However, this is only a speculation. Hence, fans may need to wait until the episode preview gets released to find out more.

