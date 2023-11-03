Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 6: Exact release date and time for every region

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 6 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, November 8, at 12 am JST. The anime episode will first be aired on Japanese TV networks, following which it will be available to watch online later.

The previous episode saw Toman prepare to fight Tenjiku. That's when they realized that Mitsuya and Smiley had been taken down. While Toman members were beginning to worry, Mikey reassured them with his presence. On the day of the battle, Kisaki murdered Emma, wanting Izana to become Mikey's emotional support and thus making Toman his own.

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 6 release times in all regions

Hanagaki Takemichi as seen in the anime (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 6 is set to start airing on local Japanese television networks on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 12 am JST (Japanese Standard Time). However, the same episode will be available to watch in other countries on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

However, the difference in released dates does not just account for the varied time zones but also the anime's streaming schedule. Following its release in Japan, the anime will be available to stream worldwide only after three hours.

Izana Kurokawa as seen in the anime (Image via LIDENFILMS)

It means that the episode will be available to stream on November 8 in countries like the Philippines and Australia. Meanwhile, fans from other countries will get to watch it sooner.

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 6 will be available to watch online at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 11 am Tuesday November 7 Mountain Daylight Time 12 pm Tuesday November 7 Central Daylight Time 1 pm Tuesday November 7 Eastern Daylight Time 2 pm Tuesday November 7 British Summer Time 7 pm Tuesday November 7 Central European Summer Time 8 pm Tuesday November 7 Eastern European Summer Time 9 pm Tuesday November 7 Arabia Standard Time 9 pm Tuesday November 7 Indian Standard Time 11:30 pm Tuesday November 7 Philippine Standard Time 2 am Wednesday November 8 Australia Central Standard Time 3:30 am Wednesday November 8

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 6 streaming details

Emma Sano as seen in the anime (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 6 will be available to watch on several Japanese TV networks like AT-X, TV TOKYO, MBS, TV Hokkaido, TV Aichi, Gunma TV, and many others in Japan.

After that, the anime episode should be available to watch on Disney Plus exclusively. However, as mentioned above, the episode will only be added after three hours.

Recap of Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 5

Manjiro Sano as seen in the anime (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 5, titled A bad hunch, revealed Emma's backstory and how Manjiro Sano started identifying himself as Mikey. Following that, the episode also revealed that Mikey initially felt jealous when Inui conveyed to him his intention to make Takemichi Black Dragon's leader.

Later, the First Division members were seen informing Mikey about Mucho's defection. Hence, Mikey prepared the Toman for their upcoming battle against Tenjiku. However, on the day of the battle, Kisaki Tetta killed Emma. His aim was to make Izana Kurokawa the person Mikey would go to for emotional support.

What to expect from Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 6?

Kisaki Tetta as seen in the anime (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 6 will most likely see Draken and the others learn about Emma's death. With that, both the President and Vice President of Toman should be unavailable for the fight against Tenjiku. With their forces dwindling, there remains a possibility that the Tokyo Manji Gang may have to withdraw from the fight.

However, Takemichi is bound to go fight Tenjiku, even if he has to do it all by himself. That said, his close friends would not allow him to do it and, hence, would not join him.

