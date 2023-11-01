The sixth episode of Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 12 am Japan Standard Time (JST). It will be aired on TV networks like MBS, AT X, TV TOKYO, and others.

The availability of streaming for this episode may differ depending on time zones. As a result, it might become accessible in some countries as early as Tuesday.

In this week's episode of this captivating series, fans were taken aback by the unexpected demise of a fan-favorite character. With time running out, Takemichi must find a way to safeguard his loved ones from a merciless future.

Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc episode 6 release date and time

In some parts of the world, the sixth episode of Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc will be released on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. However, viewers in Japan will be able to watch it on Wednesday, November 8, at midnight, according to Japan Standard Time (JST).

Here are the release times for episode 6 of Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc in different time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 10 am, Tuesday, November 7

Central Standard Time: 11 am, Tuesday, November 7

Eastern Standard Time: 1 pm, Tuesday, November 7

British Standard Time: 6 pm, Tuesday, November 7

Central European Time: 7 pm, Tuesday, November 7

Indian Standard Time: 11:30 pm, Tuesday, November 7

Philippine Standard Time: 2 am, Wednesday, November 8

Australian Central Standard Time: 3:30 am, Wednesday, November 8

Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc episode 5 recap

Episode 5 of the anime starts with Takemichi revealing to Mikey and Draken that Mucho is the traitor in the Tokyo Manji gang. Mikey then calls for an emergency meeting before their fight against Tenjiku. Hakkai Shiba comes running to the meeting, panting, and while catching his breath, delivers the news about how Mitsuya and Smiley were attacked by rods by Tenjiku members on bikes.

He declares that Tenjiku has been fighting using underhanded means and that Mikey should also permit them to do the same by using weapons like iron rods, etc. All the members of the Tokyo Manji gang began demanding from Mikey that he allow them to use weapons in this fight. This commotion is put to a stop by the sudden arrival of Peh Yan.

Peh Yan says that after Pah Chin's arrest and after he tried to kill Draken, Mikey was the one who could calm him down and bring him back to his senses. Peh Yan asks the Toman members to believe in their leader, Mikey. He explains that cowards always use weapons to fight, clearly pointing to the Tenjiku members. With this, he was successful in instilling confidence among the Toman members.

The scene then cuts to the next day. Inupi and Takemichi are shown standing in front of Sano Shinichiro's grave. Inupi introduces Takemichi as the leader of the 11th generation of Black Dragons.

They are then suddenly visited by none other than Kurokawa Izana, who also happens to be visiting Shinichiro's grave. The three of them are then joined by Mikey and Emma. Sensing the tension in the air, Mikey asks Takemichi to take Emma away.

On their way back, Emma talks about how Mikey is weak, and she always helps him whenever he is weak. It makes Takemichi wonder why Mikey fell into darkness in the future. Takemichi wonders if Emma will even be alive in the future. That is when Kisaki Tetta arrives on a bike and strikes Emma on the head, killing her.

What to expect from Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc episode 6

Episode 6 of Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc will likely pick up where episode 5 left off. Considering the events that unfolded in episode 5, including Kisaki's shocking act of killing Emma, episode 6 will focus on how this incident impacts Toman, particularly Mikey and Draken.

As fans eagerly await the next installment of Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc, they can anticipate more intense action scenes as the finale approaches. Also, amid it all, Takemichi remains determined to safeguard his loved ones from a bleak future.

