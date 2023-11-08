The seventh episode of Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, November 15 at 12 am JST. It will be broadcast on Japanese television networks such as MBS, AT X, TV TOKYO and others. The availability of the episode for streaming might vary depending on different time zones. Consequently, it could become accessible in some countries as early as Tuesday.

In the recent episode of Tokyo Revengers, following Emma's tragic demise, Kisaki's deceptive tactics come to light, and Izana agrees to work with him on his plots. Draken holds Mikey accountable for not protecting their loved ones. Toman assembles to confront Tenjiku, with Takemichi and Chifuyu stepping forward to inspire the remaining members to join in the battle.

Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc episode 7 release date and time

Expand Tweet

In regions around the globe, episode 7 of Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc is set to premiere on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, worldwide.

The release times for this anime series vary depending on time zones, as officially mentioned on its website. It's worth noting that the series will be simultaneously broadcast worldwide with a three-hour delay.

Here are the release times for episode­ 7 of Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc in different time zone­s:

Pacific Standard Time: 10 am, Tuesday, November 14

Central Standard Time: 11 am, Tuesday, November 14

Eastern Standard Time: 1 pm, Tuesday, November 14

British Standard Time: 6 pm, Tuesday, November 14

Central European Time: 7 pm, Tuesday, November 14

Indian Standard Time: 11:30 pm, Tuesday, November 14

Philippine Standard Time: 2 am, Wednesday, November 15

Australian Central Standard Time: 3:30 am, Wednesday, 15

Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc Episode 6 recap

Expand Tweet

In the sixth episode of Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc titled Rise Against, viewers witness Kisaki reveal his plans and schemes following Emma's tragic demise. From the beginning, Kisaki had been striving to gain control over Mikey. Although his attempt to manipulate Kiyomasa into harming Draken failed due to Takemichi's intervention, he successfully coerced Kazutora into attacking Baji.

With Emma's passing, he expects that Mikey will turn to Kisaki for support. Additionally, Izana agrees to join forces with Kisaki in his schemes on the condition that everyone he despises meets their end. Izana shares how Sano Shinichiro was the person who showed him care during his time in foster care. As a result, Izana believes that anyone Shinichiro loved apart from himself should perish.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, at Asagaya Hospital, Draken arrives after receiving the news of Emma's death. Overwhelmed with grief, he confronts Mikey outside the hospital and vents his anger at him. Draken accuses Mikey of failing to fulfill Toman's purpose, which was to safeguard their loved ones.

At the Toman meeting ground, all the members have assembled to attack Tenjiku. The members who were left to arrive were Mikey, Draken, and Takemichi. That's when Inui arrives and informs Chifuyu and others about the incident. Chifuyu rushes to the hospital, picks up Takemichi, and brings him to the meeting ground. Together, Chifuyu and Takemichi inform the remaining members about Emma's death and that Mikey and Draken won't come to fight.

Expand Tweet

Now that Mikey and Draken won't be there, the Toman members lose their will to fight and start to back off from the fight. Takemichi announces that he'll be going to fight Tenjiku alone. He is then joined by Chifuyu, Akkun, Takuya, Makoto, and Kusajishi. Smiley and Mitsuya also arrive at the scene and ask Angry and Hakkai to join them. Upon looking at the surge in numbers, Toman members decide to join Takemichi to attack Tenjiku.

What to expect from Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc Episode 7

Episode 7 of Tokyo Revenger - Tenjiku Arc will mark the beginning of the battle between Toman and Tenjiku. With the key members of Toman, including Mikey and Draken, not participating, it would be interesting to watch how the narrative unfolds and Takemichi counters the biggest barrier he has ever faced. One-on-one fights are expected in the upcoming episodes.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.