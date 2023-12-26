Black Clover chapter 370: Expected release date and time, where to read, and more

Since the previous chapter was released in Jump GIGA Winter 2024, fans have been highly anticipating the release of Black Clover chapter 370. While the official sources have yet to announce a release date, one can predict the same by checking out the magazine's release schedule.

The previous chapter saw Asta teaming up with Yuno to fight Lucius Zogratis. Meanwhile, Luck and Magna used their new Pseudo Anti-Magic to fight Lucius. By using Magna's new Soul Chain Team Deathmatch, Luck and Magna chipped away Lucius' mana and defeated him with a combined spell.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Black Clover chapter 370: Expected release date explored

Yuno and Asta as seen in the Black Clover manga (Image via Shueisha)

Yuki Tabata's Black Clover manga has been transferred from Weekly Shonen Jump to the quarterly Jump GIGA magazine. Hence, after the previous chapter's release in the Jump GIGA Winter 2024 magazine, Black Clover chapter 370 will be released in the Jump GIGA Spring 2024 magazine.

While the release date for the magazine has not been revealed, it has been made public that the magazine will be released either at the end of April or at the start of May 2024.

After taking a look at the release date for the magazine's Spring issue in the previous years, it can be deduced that Jump GIGA Spring 2024 magazine will be released on Monday, April 29, 2024. Hence, one can expect Black Clover Chapter 370 to be released on the same date.

That said, one may want to wait for a confirmed release date for the same. It may either be announced through the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, Shueisha's official social media accounts, or both. Until then, fans may want to keep an eye out for the announcement.

Where to read Black Clover chapter 370?

Asta as seen in the Black Clover manga (Image via Shueisha)

Black Clover chapter 370 will be available to read on VIZ Media's website, the Shonen Jump mobile application, and Shueisha's MANGA Plus service.

VIZ Media's website, MANGA Plus' website, and the Shonen Jump application allow a reader to view the first three and latest three chapters of the manga repeatedly. However, fans should remember that the latest three chapters of a series change with every new manga chapter release.

Meanwhile, MANGA Plus' mobile application works a bit differently. It allows a reader to read all the chapters of the series. However, only the first and last three chapters can be read repeatedly; meanwhile, other chapters will get locked after viewing them once.

Recap of Black Clover chapter 369

Luck and Magna as seen in the Black Clover manga (Image via Shueisha)

Black Clover chapter 369, titled A United Front, saw Asta teaming up with Yuno to fight Lucius Zogratis. However, they were pitted in a handicap 4-on-2 fight. Following that, a flashback revealed how the Black Bulls reacted to meeting Yami Sukehiro's sister, Ichika. In addition, it also revealed that the Magic Knights were able to use Psuedo Anti-Magic; however, they could only use one or two big moves.

Hence, Luck and Magna began the fight by targeting one of the 12 Luciuses. Magna pitted Lucius and an angel in a two-on-two fight using the Soul Chain Deathmatch. Right after that, Luck and Magna defeated the angel and chipped away Lucius's strength through their repeated attacks. Lastly, they defeated him with a combined spell.

What to expect from Black Clover chapter 370?

Noelle Silva as seen in the Black Clover manga (Image via Shueisha)

Given the story's narrative, fans can expect Black Clover chapter 370 to feature another fight. However, considering that Asta had returned to the Clover Kingdom, the next chapter could focus on Noelle Silva, who was overly worried about the former's disappearance. She could interact with him or get a boost of confidence to fight her mother Paladin Acier Silva.

Otherwise, the manga could focus on Ichika and Nacht, who are set to reunite with their brothers. Ichika previously believed that her brother, Yami Sukheiro, massacred her clan. Hence, fans can expect to see her reaction upon seeing him.

Meanwhile, Nacht is set to see his dead twin brother, Morgen Faust, as a Paladin. Unfortunately for him, his reunion would not be as pleasing as the Yami siblings, as Morgen was now his enemy.