7th Time Loop anime confirmed with teaser PV and 2024 release

It was announced on Friday, August 18, 2023, that the 7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy! light novel series was getting an anime adaptation. Originally written by Toko Amekawa and illustrated by Wan Hachipisu, the series announced its anime adaptation with the release of a promotional video and key visual.

Often shortened to 7th Time Loop by fans, the series announced the first two cast members and staff members for the anime series, as well as animation studios Studio KAI and HORNETS. The 60-second promotional video primarily features the two central characters of the series, with no other characters given a particular focus.

The light novel series started out as a web novel on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website, as many well-known isekai series do (such as KonoSuba and Re:ZERO), on February 7, 2020. It was then turned into a light novel on October 25 of that same year and has since been published in four volumes in Japanese.

7th Time Loop anime casts Ikumi Hasegawa and Nobunaga Shimazaki in starring roles

As mentioned above, the 7th Time Loop anime announcement also revealed the starring cast, full staff, and animation studio for the series. The series was also slated for a general 2024 release window, which fans can expect to be replaced with a narrower release date over the coming months.

Ikumi Hasegawa is set to star in the series as central protagonist Rishe Imgard Wertsner, while Nobunaga Shimazaki stars as deuteragonist Arnold Hein. Fans likely recognize Hasegawa as Blue Period’s Shirai or Bocchi! the Rock’s Ikuuyo Kita. Shimazaki’s most well-known roles are Baki Hanma in Netflix’s various Baki ONAs, as well as Jujutsu Kaisen’s Mahito.

Kazuya Iwata is directing the series at Studio KAI and HORNETS animation studios. Touko Machida is in charge of the series composition, while Kenichi Onuki is designing the series’ characters.

In addition, Wakako Yoshida, Minoru Tanaka, and Chisa Shibata are listed as sub-character designers. Hideko Inoue and Toru Imanishi are the series’ main animators. Satoshi Hono and Ryunosuke Kasai are composing the music for the series.

7th Time Loop is described by licensee Seven Seas Entertainment as follows:

“Being reborn once may sound impressive, but Rishe is already on her seventh time around! She has had all kinds of excitement in her previous lives, from peddling goods as a merchant to locking blades as a knight, so now she's determined to kick back and enjoy."

It continues,

"But to savor the high life, she first has to marry the handsome prince…the same one who happens to be her murderer! It will take six-plus lifetimes of experience and skills for Rishe to break the time loop and make her extravagant dreams come true!”

