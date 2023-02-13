To Your Eternity season 2 episode 16: Kai, Messar, and Hairo get resurrected as Fushi acquires deathless allies

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 16 has been released as Fushi finally discovers that he has the ability to revive people. Since he can resurrect Kai, Messar, and Hairo, he has acquired deathless friends, as Fushi is now able to revive them as many times as required.

The previous episode saw Fushi exhausting himself to the point where he got knocked out, following which his friends fought the battle instead. However, Kai, Messar, and Hairo passed away in the fight against the Nokkers. This enraged Fushi when he woke up, and thus he vowed to annihilate all Nokkers from existence.

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 16: Fushi uses Kai, Hairo, and Messar as his war weapons

Fushi as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 16 (Image via Studio Drive)

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 16, titled Three Eternal Warriors, opened with Fushi fighting the Nokkers all on his own as he had to keep switching between his forms to prevent himself from getting knocked out. Out of all his transformations, Kai, Messar, and Hairo's bodies turned out to be the most useful due to their respective perks.

Fushi was overworking himself as he kept providing weapons to the Renril soldiers. Moreover, he kept on reloading weapons to avoid wasting any time while fighting the Nokkers. As the Nokkers were about to gain the upper hand on Fushi, his three allies - Kai, Hairo, and Messar - came to his aid as they were resurrected after Bon cut off their copied bodies' connection from Fushi's main body.

Kai, Messar, and Hairo as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 16 (Image via Studio Drive)

While Fushi was confused by the ordeal, he understood that he had acquired deathless allies in Kai, Messar, and Hairo. All he needed to do was make their copies and cut off his connection to them, which would lead to their resurrection. As he kept reviving them upon their deaths, the people of Renril were left shocked as well as empowered.

While Fushi was initially happy, he soon realized his three immortal allies had gotten used to being killed, as they were even willing to shoot themselves for commuting. Just as it seemed like Fushi had gotten used to using his three allies, a new problem emerged. Kahaku's left arm started acting on its own as it hurt one of Renril's soldiers, following which they tied him down.

Kahaku as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 16 (Image via Studio Drive)

Kahaku questioned Fushi's ideals and how he could choose to ignore people's suffering. However, the latter could not ignore people's cries for help and decided to fight the Nokkers. As Fushi left, he saw a handprint that was something March showed him back when she was alive.

Final thoughts on To Your Eternity season 2 episode 16

Kai, Messar, and Hairo as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Drive)

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 16 saw Fushi acquiring three immortal friends after living with mortal beings for so long. While he was happy with the situation, he also realized its cons. Meanwhile, Fushi also witnessed the handprint left by March, which was enough reason for him to believe that his "mama" had come back after all this time.

Poll : 0 votes