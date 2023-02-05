To Your Eternity season 2 episode 15: Fushi dealt a huge loss, resolves to kill all Nokkers

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 15 has finally been released as fans finally witnessed the war between Nokkers and Renril. While Fushi did lose some of his friends in the latest episode, he hasn't lost his resolve as he is set to take out all the Nokkers.

The previous episode saw Fushi starting to get worried about the battle against the Nokkers as he feared that he would lose the people close to him. However, they were ready to fight alongside Fushi and thus refused to leave his side. While the battle began at one end, March happened to get revived at the other end.

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 15: Fushi begins to feel weary

Eko as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 15 (Image via Studio Drive)

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 15, titled The Self, Worn Down, opened with Fushi defending Renril as he used his roots to fight Nokkers who were 15 kilometers away from Renril's walls. While Fushi did detect someone new's presence, he could not detect that it was March.

Later, as Fushi started to feel weary, the Nokkers began to contaminate the water supply by poisoning themselves. Due to this, several people started to fall sick, following which the city's water supply had to be stopped.

To stop the same, Fushi along with five of Renril's citizens went near the water supply to extend Fushi's roots which would allow him to solve the issue.

Kahaku as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 15 (Image via Studio Drive)

Upon realizing how in his absence, Nokkers had started to climb the wall, he teleported back to the Renril walls where he tried to fight, however, soon fainted. Thus, to overtake Fushi's responsibilities, his friends Kahaku, Bon, Eko, Messar, Hairo, and Kai ganged up together.

However, moments later when Fushi woke up, he only found Eko and Kahaku around him. He was informed that Bon had gone to the princess to update her about the situation, while Kai, Messar, and Hairo had passed away. While Fushi could not believe it at first, as he was able to transform into them, there was clear evidence that they had passed away.

Messar, Hairo, and Kai as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 15 (Image via Studio Drive)

Eko then showed Fushi through her pot how Messar, Kai, and Hairo happened to pass away. Upon witnessing it, Fushi was enraged as he swore that he would annihilate all Nokkers from existence.

Elsewhere, March, who had awakened after being revived, was taken home by a citizen from Renril. However, as she wanted to meet Fushi, she ran away.

Final thoughts on To Your Eternity season 2 episode 15

March as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 15 (Image via Studio Drive)

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 15 saw Fushi getting enraged due to the Nokkers. Given that he could feel the pain and emotions of everyone in Renril, he was overflowing with stimulus. In addition, his fatigue also got the best of him, following which three of his friends passed away.

However, it seems like Kai, Hairo, and Messar will soon be revived by Bon. He knew of Fushi's revival ability and thus may revive the bodies laid by Fushi.

Elsewhere, March has been missing ever since she ran away from the home of the elderly couple. Given that she wanted to see Fushi, she might meet him in the upcoming episode.

