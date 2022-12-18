To Your Eternity season 2 episode 9: Fushi begins his training after losing several vessels

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 9 has finally come out as fans of the series can now finally witness Fushi's battle against the Nokkers at the Head Church of the Church of Bennett. He must make sure that no one learns about his true identity, as he switches between his vessels from time to time, avoiding becoming his white-haired boy form itself.

The previous episode saw Fushi rescue Prince Bonchien from his death penalty, after which the Prince of Uralis had to start life with a new identity. This is when he learned about Iris and how she worked under Bonchien all this time as Todo. It was later revealed how Kahaku's Nokker was able to communicate with others.

Fushi loses several vessels in his fight against the Nokkers in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 9

Parona as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 9 (Image via Studio Drive)

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 9, titled Growing Consciousness, opens with Fushi's battle against the Nokkers at the Head Church of the Church of Bennett as he kept changing his forms to avoid revealing his identity. However, given the large-scale attack of the Nokkers, countless people lost their lives, as Fushi himself lost five of his vessels - Uroy, Gugu, Shin, Ligard, and Parona.

The same was referred to by Kahaku's Nokker when Kahaku and Bonchien managed to find Fushi as he had won the battle but at a huge cost. The Nokker also revealed the next target for their attack as Fushi headed to the location. Once again, Fushi was overpowered by the Nokkers and he again lost several vessels.

Fushi as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 9 (Image via Studio Drive)

This is when a horse created by the Beholder rescued Fushi from the clutches of the Nokkers. This was quite a peculiar horse as she did not allow Fushi to rejoin the battle. This is when Fushi starts thinking of a plan to fight the Nokkers. The Beholder helped Fushi expand his spatial awareness during which the Horse's behavior reminded Fushi of Pioran.

Only moments later, Fushi was able to defeat the Nokker and reacquire the vessels he lost, however, it was not the one that he had faced in the Church of Bennett. This is when Kahaku and Prince Bonchien arrived as Kahaku's Nokker revealed how it was deceived as well as the Nokkers were now headed to Renril.

Bonchien as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 9 (Image via Studio Drive)

As Fushi was about to run to the city, he was stopped by his allies as Prince Bonchien assured Fushi that he would protect Renril. In the meantime, he asked Fushi to train and become stronger, thus giving humanity a better chance at survival. Bonchien gave Fushi a ship on a coast to practice in while he and Kahaku went to fight the Nokkers.

Final thoughts on To Your Eternity season 2 episode 9

Fushi and Horse as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Drive)

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 9 saw Fushi start his training as he was trying to become stronger to stand a chance against the Nokkers. In the meantime, Bonchien and Kahaku were set to fight the Nokkers as they were to hold down the first for Fushi for the following three months.

