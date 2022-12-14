To Your Eternity season 2 episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 9 will be released on December 18, at 7 pm JST on NHK E TV. The episode will also be available to stream on Crunchyroll and the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel in South and South East Asia.

The previous episode showed how Fushi managed to save Prince Bonchien from his execution. However, he can no longer show himself to the public as he has passed away in their eyes. The episode also saw Kahaku's Nokker communicating with Fushi as he revealed their goal.

Fushi wants to become stronger in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 9

Release date and time, where to watch

Fushi as Parona in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 9 preview (Image via Studio Drive)

As mentioned above, To Your Eternity season 2 episode 9, titled Growing Consciousness, will be released on December 18, 2022, at 7 pm JST. The release date and time will vary across different time zones.

Thus, the episode is set to air at the following times internationally:

Pacific Standard Time: 2 am, Sunday, December 18

Central Standard Time: 4 am, Sunday, December 18

Eastern Standard Time: 5 am, Sunday, December 18

British Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, December 18

Central European Time: 12 pm, Sunday, December 18

Indian Standard Time: 3:30 pm, Sunday, December 18

Philippine Standard Time: 6 pm, Sunday, December 18

Australia Central Standard Time: 7:30 pm, Sunday, December 18

Fushi as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Drive)

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 9 will be available to watch on Crunchyroll internationally. However, there are a few exceptions, and the anime will be available to stream on the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel for free in certain countries in South and South East Asia.

The anime will first air on NHK E-TV in Japan, following which the same will be available to stream on Aniplus TV, Bahamut Anime Crazy, and Laftel.

What to expect from To Your Eternity season 2 episode 9?

Fushi as March in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 9 preview (Image via Studio Drive)

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 9, titled Growing Consciousness, will see Fushi try and protect the Head Church of the Church of Bennett as he gets attacked by the onslaught of Nokkers.

However, Fushi is set to struggle against the number of Nokkers as he will be robbed of many of his vessels at once. Having witnessed the graveyard full of people he failed to protect, he will want to gain strength after becoming aware of his powerlessness.

Thus, he will try to get stronger with some guidance from the Beholder.

What happened last time?

The Uralis Royal family as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Drive)

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 8, titled Beyond Dreams, saw Fushi rescuing Prince Bonchien from his execution, as he could now finally live free from the threat of the Church of Bennett.

As he dons his new identity, he comes to learn of Iris and how she had taken the identity of Todo to stay at the palace. This causes him to throw a fit, which leaves Iris wanting to get obese again. Bonchien stops her as he makes up with her.

Kahaku as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Drive)

Later, as Fushi was set to leave the kingdom, he and Bonchien came to know of Kahaku being in pain as his Nokker had begun communicating.

It revealed how the Nokkers' goal was to free all fye from their body, as it revealed their next target to be the Head Church of the Church of Bennett.

Poll : 0 votes