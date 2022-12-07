To Your Eternity season 2 episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 8 will be released on December 11, at 7 pm JST on NHK E TV. The episode will also be available to stream on Crunchyroll and the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel in South and South-East Asia.

The previous episode saw Prince Bonchien sacrificing himself to protect his kingdom and Fushi from the Church of Bennet. Meanwhile, Fushi managed to get out of the iron prison without anyone noticing him. He then rescued Todo and the young prisoner Chabo and rowed away on a boat.

Kahaku's Nokker starts to speak its purpose in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 8

Release date and time, where to watch

Kahaku as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 8 preview (Image via Studio Drive)

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 8, titled Beyond the Dream, will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 2 am, Sunday, December 11

Central Standard Time: 4 am, Sunday, December 11

Eastern Standard Time: 5 am, Sunday, December 11

British Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, December 11

Central European Time: 12 pm, Sunday, December 11

Indian Standard Time: 3:30 pm, Sunday, December 11

Philippine Standard Time: 6 pm, Sunday, December 11

Australia Central Standard Time: 7:30 pm, Sunday, December 11

Fushi's prison as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Drive)

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 8 will be available to watch on Crunchyroll internationally. However, there will be a few exceptions, and the anime will be available to stream on the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel for free in certain countries in South and South-East Asia.

The anime will first air on NHK E-TV in Japan, following which the same will be available to stream on Aniplus TV, Bahamut Anime Crazy, and Laftel.

What to expect from To Your Eternity season 2 episode 8?

Prince Bon and Fushi as Rean in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 8 preview (Image via Studio Drive)

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 8, titled Beyond the Dream, will resume right from where the previous episode ended as Prince Bonchien was executed by the Church of Bennett using a guillotine. The blade is set to drop on Prince Bonchien killing him, thus leaving Archbishop Cylira triumphant after successfully declaring Fushi as a heretic and executing the Prince of Uralis Kingdom.

The news of the same quickly reaches the Uralis kingdom, where the people are filled with grief after listening to the news. Taking this opportunity, Fushi and others decide to leave again. Meanwhile, the Nokker on Kahaku's arm starts acting up as it is set to start speaking about its purpose.

What happened in the previous episode?

Prince Bonchien as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Drive)

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 7, titled Crime and Forgiveness, saw Prince Bonchien facing a trial by the Church of Bennett. He revealed his power to see the spirits, as even Todo finally realized why the prince acted the way he did.

During the trial, Bonchien realized that there was another prisoner with him named Chabo, who was caught stealing bread. The boy thought his mother was alive, but Bon could see his mother's spirit and also learned about her death through it, which she revealed in the trial.

Unfortunately, the trial didn't go well for the three prisoners as Fushi managed to escape from his prison and came to aid them. However, Bonchien decided to stay back for the trial. He sacrificed himself so that the Church does not target his kingdom and Fushi in the future.

