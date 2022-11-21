To Your Eternity season 2 episode 5: Prince Bon identifies Fushi's hidden power, Fushi gets proposed

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 5 is out as fans will finally get to see Fushi on his voyage with Prince Bon to defeat the Nokkers and gather more followers. Bonchien, who wanted to become the next King, wanted Fushi's help to gather more people as his followers, which is why they transversed the land.

The previous episode saw Fushi trying to learn about love and relationships as Bon had asked him to find one. In the meantime, the episode also revealed Prince Bonchien's past and powers. He can communicate with the spirits that had passed away, and learned from Tonari to how to locate Fushi.

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 5: Fushi has the power to revive people

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 5

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 5, titled The Holy Man's Voyage, opens with Fushi, Prince Bon, Kahaku, and his voyage traveling to various places to increase their followers. During one of their resting spots, the former revealed to Bon that Todo was in love with him, which caused Bon to demote Todo to the Sock Department. This is when Fushi and Todo learned that Pocoa had also sneaked in with the voyage.

During their visits to villages, Prince Bonchien was able to use his powers to help people and rescue his soldiers. He utilized Fushi's powers to their full extent, thus preventing any casualties.

However, when they arrived at Uga Castle, the group was left with a big challenge. The castle owner's daughter, Anna, was about to pass away, so he asked Fushi to save her. Unfortunately, Fushi couldn't save Anna.

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 5

But her father did not lose hope as he kept asking Fushi for help. This forced him to show the extent of his power and how he could take the form of a dead person or make an empty shell of the same.

As Fushi walked away from the area, Anna returned to life, leaving Bonchien shocked. He was surprised that Fushi had the power to revive people but was oblivious to it. While he thought of informing the latter about the same, the fact that Fushi would leave him upon attaining that information scared him. Hence, he kept Fushi's revival power a secret from him.

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 5

The voyage later headed to a city where Kahaku found a romance book for Fushi to read, while the latter fell in love with a doll. While they were in the city, it was also revealed how Todo was actually a girl named Iris. She was about to get recruited by the Queen but was mistaken as a man by Bonchien and got hired for the role of his chair.

Later that night, after Fushi had read part of the book given to him by Kahaku, he identified his feelings for the doll to be love and believed that March would have loved to play with it. Later, Kahaku asked Fushi to go with him to a secluded place, where he proposed to him to become his wife.

Final thoughts on To Your Eternity season 2 episode 5

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 5

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 5 saw Bonchien learning about Fushi's revival powers. However, hiding it from Fushi could be a huge plot point as Bonchien was preventing the former from taking a path that could help him get reunited with his loved ones.

Kahaku having proposed to Fushi could also be a major plot point for the next episode, given how Fushi was still confused about the meaning of love. Fans might remember that Kahaku was one of Hayase's descendants, so Fushi could be against forming such a relationship with him as well.

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 6, titled Heretics Betrayed, will be released on November 27, 2022.

