To Your Eternity season 2 episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 5 will be released on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at 7 pm JST, on NHK E TV. The episode will also be available to stream on Crunchyroll and the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel in South and South-East Asia.

The previous episode saw Fushi leaving with Bonchien to defeat the Nokkers. The episode also focused on the former trying to understand love and friendships, while fans got to know about Bonchien's backstory and how he was able to find Fushi.

Fushi will try to resurrect a person back to life in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 5

Release date, time, and where to watch it

Anna as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 5 preview (Image via Studio Drive)

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 5, titled The Holy Man's Voyage, will be released on November 20, 2022, at 7 pm JST. Subsequently, the release date and time of the episode will also vary between different time zones.

The upcoming episode is set to be released at the following times internationally:

Pacific Standard Time: 2 am, Sunday, November 20

Central Standard Time: 4 am, Sunday, November 20

Eastern Standard Time: 5 am, Sunday, November 20

British Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, November 20

Central European Time: 12 pm, Sunday, November 20

Indian Standard Time: 3.30 pm, Sunday, November 20

Philippine Standard Time: 6 pm, Sunday, November 20

Japanese Standard Time: 7 pm, Sunday, November 20

Australia Central Standard Time: 7.30 pm, Sunday, November 20

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 5 will be available to watch on Crunchyroll internationally, with a few exceptions of countries in South and South-East Asia, where the anime will be available to stream on the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel for free.

Meanwhile, the anime will first air on NHK E TV in Japan. Following this, it will be available to stream on Aniplus TV, Bahamut Anime Crazy, and Laftel.

What to expect from To Your Eternity season 2 episode 5?

Fushi, Prince Bonchien, and Kahaku as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 5 preview (Image via Studio Drive)

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 5, titled The Holy Man's Voyage, will see Fushi and Bonchien travel through the country to defeat the Nokkers. Moreover, they wil be able to increase their supporters steadily.

During their journey, Fushi will stop at Lord Uga's Castle in Ilsarita, where he will ask to bring the castle owner's daughter, Anna, back to life. Fushi, who could only transform into people who have passed away, transforms into Anna but fails to resurrect her back to life. However, as Prince Bonchien tries to stop Fushi from leaving the castle, he will be left shocked by the seemingly unbelievable situation that takes place in the castle.

What happened last time?

Bon, Pocoa, and Fushi as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Drive)

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 4, titled The Young Man Who Can See, saw Fushi agreeing to travel with Prince Bonchien to defeat the Nokkers. As there was still time for departure, Bonchien advised Fushi to find a friend or a lover.

Witnessing how one of Bonchien's attendants, Todo, was possibly in love with his master, Fushi was left confused if a man could fall in love with a man. He tried to get his doubts cleared from Kahaku, who insisted that Fushi stay in his Parona form.

Later, fans got to witness Bonchien's backstory and how he was able to see the spirits. One such spirit was Tonari, who had advised Bonchien to find Fushi. After Bonchien grew up, he decided to find Fushi to impress his father and possibly make him the next King.

