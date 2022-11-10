To Your Eternity season 2 episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 4, will be released on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at 7 pm JST, on NHK E TV. The episode will also be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Yoshitoki Ōima's To Your Eternity began its Uralis Kingdom arc as fans got introduced to the strange prince of the Uralis Kingdom, Bonchien Nicoli La Tasty Peach Uralis. While he may have captured Fushi and Kahaku, it seems like he is willing to help Fushi see a brand-new world.

Prince Bonchien set to show a new path to Fushi in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 4

Release date and time, where to watch

Prince Bonchien capturing Fushi and the Guardians (Image via Studio Drive)

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 4, titled The Young Man Who Can See, will be released on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at 7 pm JST. Subsequently, the release date and time of the episode will also vary between different time zones.

It is set to be released at the following times internationally:

Pacific Time: 3 am PT, November 13

Central Time: 5 am CT, November 13

Eastern Time: 6 am ET, November 13

British Standard Time: 11 am BST, November 13

Central European Time: 12 pm CET, November 13

Indian Standard Time: 3:30 pm IST, November 13

Philippine Standard Time: 6 pm PHT, November 13

Australian Central Time: 9 pm ACT, November 13

Fushi as Parona (Image via Studio Drive)

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 4 will be available to watch on Crunchyroll internationally, with a few exceptions of countries in South and South-East Asia, where the anime will be available to stream on the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel for free.

In Japan, the anime will first air on NHK E TV, following which it will be available to stream on Bahamut Anime Crazy, Aniplus TV, and Laftel.

What to expect from To Your Eternity season 2 episode 4?

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 4 will see Prince Bonchien of Uralis try to show a new path to Fushi. In the previous episode, it was pretty evident that Bonchien could see something that others couldn't.

While one of his subjects considered that the Prince had some mental episodes, there might really be something around him that seems to be bothering him at intervals. It is yet to be seen if Prince Bonchien is a friend or not.

Cylira of the Church of Bennett (Image via Studio Drive)

Episode 3 also saw Cylira of the Church of Bennett get introduced. After Prince Bonchien brought Fushi to the Uralis Kingdom's palace, the people from the Church of Bennett came to take custody of him. However, they chose to return after Bonchien refused their request. More about Cylira and the Church of Bennett could be revealed in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 4.

What happened till now?

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 3, titled The Awaited, saw Fushi, now in the form of Parona, traveling with Kahaku to spread his influence when the two were captured by Prince Bonchien Nicoli La Tasty Peach Uralis of the Uralis Kingdom. Given that his father had decided to make his brother the next king, Bonchien wanted to rack up some achievements so his father could reconsider him for the role.

Fushi as Parona (Image via Studio Drive)

During their stay, it was revealed that one of the Guardians in the past had stolen Tonari's book from Fushi, which annoyed him. Later, when Fushi tried to run, Bonchien encountered him, asking what was wrong. Fushi revealed that he was tired of watching the ones around him pass away. Thus, he decided the next time he saw someone close to him pass away due to Nokkers, he would allow the Nokkers to infect him.

Bonchien was willing to help Fushi and show him a brand new world, after which Fushi could decide for himself what he wanted to do next.

Poll : 0 votes