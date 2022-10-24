To Your Eternity Season 2 Episode 1: Fushi encounters Hayase's reincarnation, an old friend shows up

To Your Eternity Season 2 has finally premiered. The first episode took fans back into the lore of the anime through some flashbacks. This season has kick-started the Guardians Arc, and Fushi has met the reincarnation of an old face that tormented him decades ago. Will he be able to control his emotions?

Up till now, Fushi has experienced the deaths of several close ones. Most of these deaths occurred due to the Nokkers, as Fushi always believed that he could save the ones around him on his own. However, that is not what happened in last season's finale. He finally witnessed a death due to old age as Pioran passed away after suffering from dementia. Since then, he has isolated himself on the island to stay away from humanity and to keep people safe from Nokkers.

To Your Eternity Season 2 Episode 1: Fushi meets Hisame and the Guardians

Fushi and Beholder as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Drive)

To Your Eternity Season 2 Episode 1 titled Infatuation Reborn starts with Fushi chewing on Nokker meat as he wonders how long it has been since he isolated himself. The Beholder tells him that it has been forty years. He thinks about whether Fushi feels lonely and asks him to go meet his friends at sea.

Apparently, during the forty years, Fushi once transformed into a crab and lived within the sea for two years, after which he returned to his human form when Nokkers came back to attack. The whole incident at sea has provided Fushi with a distaste for fish and other sea creatures.

Hisame, granddaughter of Hayase, as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 premiere (Image via Studio Drive)

As he continues sulking, the Beholder interrupts him as the Nokkers start rampaging in a place off the island. The Beholder informs him how the journey would take him about a month when a group of people led by a little girl appears out of the forest. They are the Guardians, led by Hisame, the granddaughter of Hayase. Hisame seems very accepting of her grandmother's actions as the latter is able to convince Fushi to join them to defeat the Nokkers.

Fushi, along with the Guardians, travels across the island, spending days together. One night, as Fushi goes to sleep, Hisame tries to sleep next to him when a Nokker infused within her left arm tries to attack him.

This startles Fushi as he suspects Hisame of having tricked him. It is revealed that Hisame is Hayase's reincarnation; the Nokker was passed on to her by her mother, who'd received it from Hayase.

Fushi learns about reincarnation (Image via Studio Drive)

They split for the night as Fushi learns about the reincarnation from the Beholder. This is relieving for him as he was starting to hate Hisame, but knowing that she is not the same as her grandmother is comforting.

The next day, Fushi gets two boats ready for the Guardians as they travel off the shore of the island towards the village attacked by the Nokkers. Given that Fushi is worried about attracting the Nokkers towards himself, Hisame suggests that she and the Guardians will go check out the village for survivors.

After they leave Fushi, quite a lot of time passes by. He is encountered by two doctors, one of whom acts a bit weird with Fushi and warns him about the Guardians.

Hisame and Fushi as seen in To Your Eternity Season 2 (Image via Studio Drive)

This is when Hisame returns with the Guardians, and all of them decide to have food together. During the meal, the female doctor and Hisame get into an argument as the female doctor believes that the Guardians are tricking Fushi.

This is when Hisame asks one of her attendants to prepare tea for them. However, it is poisoned, which makes both the male doctor and Fushi faint. Meanwhile, the female doctor reveals how she is accustomed to several types of poison and that she has increased her immunity to them.

Hisame asks her attendants to subdue her when an owl knocks down all of them. This is when Hisame identifies the woman as Fushi's old friend, Tonari of Jananda.

Final Thoughts on To Your Eternity Season 2 Episode 1

Tonari of Jananda as seen in To Your Eternity Season 2 premiere (Image via Studio Drive)

To Your Eternity Season 2 Episode 1 brings Futoi back on our screens after he spent forty years in isolation after Pioran's death. He believed that if he stayed away in isolation, he could save people from Nokkers' attacks; however, he had to venture to a village to try and protect it.

During this journey, he realized how Hisame was the reincarnation of Hayase, and while he wasn't aware of it, he reunited with Tonari. The next episode will most likely feature a battle between Hisame and Tonari, after which Fushi may get to catch up with his old friend.

To Your Eternity Season 2 Episode 2 titled Beating Will, will be released on October 23, 2022.

