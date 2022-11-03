To Your Eternity season 2 episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 3 will be released on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at 7 pm JST, on NHK E TV.

Yoshitoki Ōima's To Your Eternity is back for a second season as Fushi tries to deal with the reincarnations of Hayase. They have all lingered around him for generations, wanting to give birth to his baby. But this pattern eventually changes as he is approached by Hayase's sixth successor.

Bonchien Nicoli La Tasty Peach Uralis is set to appear in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 3

Release date and time, where to watch

Bonchien Nicoli La Tasty Peach Uralis as seen in To Your Eternity trailer (Image via Studio Drive)

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 3, titled The Awaited, will be released on November 6, at 7 pm JST. Subsequently, the release date and time of the episode will also vary between different time zones.

It is set to be released at the following times internationally:

Pacific Daylight Time: 3 am PDT

Central Daylight Time: 5 am CDT

Eastern Daylight Time: 6 am EDT

British Standard Time: 11 am BST

Central European Summer Time: 12 pm CEST

Indian Standard Time: 3.30 pm IST

Philippines Time: 6 pm PHT

Australian Central Daylight Time: 9 pm ACDT

Season 2 is set to have a total of 20 episodes, which means that the anime will stream from the Fall 2022 anime season to the Winter 2023 anime season. After the release of episode 3, fans will be left with 17 more episodes to watch.

Fushi as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Drive)

To Your Eternity season 2 will be available to watch on Crunchyroll for international fans, with the exception of countries in South and South-East Asia, where the anime will air on the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel for free.

As for Japan, the anime will first air on NHK E TV, following which it will be available to stream on Aniplus TV, Bahamut Anime Crazy, and Laftel.

What to expect in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 3?

Kahaku as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Drive)

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 3, titled The Awaited, will see Fushi deciding to spend his days with Hayase’s sixth successor, Kahaku. During this time, he is set to experience people worshiping and persecuting him for the ceaseless harm brought about by his battle against the Nokkers.

Additionally during their journey, Fushi and Kahaku are also set to meet a strange prince, Bonchien Nicoli La Tasty Peach Uralis of the Uralis Kingdom, .

What happened last time?

The anime's season 2 episode 2, titled Beating Will, saw Fushi finding out that the two doctors he met in the village were Tonari and Sandel, his friends from Jananda. Unfortunately, Tonari passed away after getting infected by Hisame's Nokker, after which Sandel decided to part ways with Fushi.

Tonari and Sandel as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Drive)

Later, Fushi found out that all Hayase wanted was to have a child with Fushi. This is what her successors have been trying to accomplish as Fushi is seen being approached by multiple successors over the course of time.

However, the situation changed when Hayase's sixth successor, Kahaku, who happened to be a male, approached him.

