To Your Eternity season 2 episode 3: Fushi joins Hayase's successor, new characters get introduced

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 3 is finally out after fans waited a week to learn more about Hayase's first male successor, Kahaku. In the last episode, Fushi found out that Hayase wanted to have Fushi's child. The reincarnations of Hayase. have all lingered around him for generations, wanting to give birth to his baby.

Since Fushi could now assume the form of Tonari, he would do so to frighten the Guardians away. Fushi, who made his home in the city, encountered several Hayase descendants during his stay. The sixth of these was a man named Kahaku.

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 3: Fushi meets the prince of the Uralis Kingdom

Fushi and Kahaku as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 3 (Image via Studio Drive)

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 3, titled The Awaited, saw Fushi agreeing to work with the Guardians to help save innocent people from the Nokkers. Fushi has a bounty on him because some people thought he was the one who brought Nokkers there. Fushi decides to follow Kahaku, and the two of them travel to nearby towns to publicize Fushi's presence and increase his followers.

Kahaku asks Fushi to assume a new identity before venturing into an unsafe zone, and Fushi decides on Parona because of her speed and anonymity. Kahaku, who was previously attracted to women, is taken with Fushi's new appearance and displays obvious signs of attraction. Later, while traveling through the jungle, Fushi and Kahaku get caught in a booby trap by the Uralis Kingdom's prince Bonchien Nicoli la Tasty Peach Uralis.

Bonchien Nicoli la Tasty Peach Uralis as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 3 (Image via Studio Drive)

Bonchien is a quirky character who has been seen shooing things away in certain episodes, possibly hinting at some sort of power. Returning to the episode, Bonchien reveals how he kidnapped Fushi in order to take him back to Uralis Kingdom, and Fushi, seeing an opportunity to use the Uralis army to fight the Nokkers, decides to join them.

When Fushi and Kahaku arrive at the Kingdom Palace, they quickly change into new clothes and join the rest of the party for dinner. Before that, we meet Bonhien's father, his younger sister Pocoa, and his younger brother Torta.

Torta is picked to be the next King, despite Bonchien trying hard enough to change his father's mind.

Kahaku, and Fushi as Parona in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 3 (Image via Studio Drive)

During dinner, everyone seems to be getting along well until Fushi finds out that Tonari's diary may have been stolen by one of the Guardians in the past. This makes him angry, so he gets up and leaves the table, only to be found by Bonchien quickly. While escorting Fushi to his room, Bonchien and the king are approached by Supreme Pontiff Cylira of the Bennett Church, who has come to take Fushi. The Uralis kingdom, however, refuses, so they leave.

Later, Fushi tries to flee the palace but is stopped by Bonchien, who is looking into what is wrong. Fushi explains how he intended to let the Nokkers infest him if any other important person in front of him died. The episode concludes with Bonchien demonstrating his caring side by promising to support Fushi in his mission.

Final thoughts on To Your Eternity season 2 episode 3

Fushi and Bonchien as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 3 (Image via Studio Drive)

In comparison to the previous two episodes, To Your Eternity season 2 episode 3, titled The Awaited, was quite entertaining because Bonchien's personality simply added humor to it. His oddities were the focus of the episode, which kept viewers glued to their screens, and perhaps the next episode of To Your Eternity will reveal a lot more about him and his potential powers.

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 4, titled The Young Man Who Can See, will be released on Sunday, November 13, 2022.

