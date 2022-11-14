To Your Eternity season 2 episode 4: Prince Bon's past and visions get unveiled, Fushi searches for a friend or a lover

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 4 is out, as fans finally get to learn more about Prince Bonchien Nicoli la Tasty Peach Uralis.

The previous episode saw Fushi deciding to join Kahaku on the Guardian's journey. During this, they entered an area where the civilians were hostile towards the former, and thus, he transformed himself into Parona, which seemed to have fluttered Kahaku's heart.

Later, both Fushi and Kahaku got captured by Prince Bonchien from the Uralis Kingdom, who wishes to become the next king. He was quite a peculiar character who had multiple psychological episodes within the episode itself. While he seemed to be a good person willing to help Fushi in his fight against the Nokkers, his visions were a mystery to the fans.

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 4 sees Fushi try to learn about love

Prince Bonchien and Kahaku in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 4 (Image via Studio Drive)

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 4, titled The Young Man Who Can See, starts off with Fushi deciding to go fight Nokkers together with Prince Bonchien and his troops.

Later, we see Fushi staying away from the Uralis Kingdom castle to prevent any Nokker attacks. Thus, Bonchien gets his men to help out Fushi in making a temporary household for him, during which the former learns about Fushi's powers. The former and Bonchien even learn that the Beholder would grant Fushi freedom when he would finish his mission. As Bonchien is returning to the castle, he asks Fushi to find a friend or a lover and learn how to smile.

Bonchien, Pocoa, and Fushi in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 4 (Image via Studio Drive)

The next day, Pocoa greets Fushi as she takes him to the stables to pick a horse. When the former is done choosing, they hear Bonchien wailing as his handkerchief happened to fall into the cesspit. The handkerchief being precious to him, one of his attendants, Todo picks it up for him. Later, when Fushi talks with Todo, he gets the hint that Todo is in love with Bochien, however, he denies the claim, saying he is a man.

A little later, Fushi even asks Kahaku about love, and if a man could fall in love with a man. The latter doesn't deny its possibility and asks Fushi about his preferences. Fushi having spent most of his time as a man prefers women, but Kahaku, who was evidently charmed by Fushi's Parona form, asks him to be open about falling in love with a man.

Young Bonchien as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Drive)

We get a flashback of Prince Bonchien's childhood and how he could see spirits around him. He had three spirit friends, Tonari, Fen, and Nixon. Both Fen and Nixon helped him out in his daily life while Tonari would narrate Fushi's stories to him.

One day, after Bonchien tried talking to a young girl's spirit, his mother decided to get him "treated." After he suffered from the consequences, he was instructed by Tonari's spirit to find Fushi.

Prince Bonchien's vision (Image via Studio Drive)

Years later, after Bonchien found out that his younger brother was about to be named the next king, he decided to find Fushi. He was finally able to recognize him through the spirits of him that were hanging around, one of which was Tonari who was glad that Bonchien was finally able to complete his mission.

Final thoughts on To Your Eternity season 2 episode 4

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 4 saw Fushi trying to find out more about love as Kahaku was evidently gushing over him. Meanwhile, now that fans know about Bonchien's visions, they can finally understand his peculiar actions.

Still from To Your Eternity season 2 episode 4 preview (Image via Studio Drive)

As evident from the preview for the next episode, Fushi and Bonchien's journey will be interrupted by Nokkers' attack. While their journey seems successful, they will find a girl on the verge of death, which for some unrevealed reason, is set to thrust a crucial truth upon them. To find out more, fans will have to wait until the next episode is released.

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 4, titled The Holy Man's Voyage, will be released on November 20, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes