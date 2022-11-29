To Your Eternity season 2 episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 7 will be released on December 4, 2022, at 7 PM JST on NHK E TV. The episode will also be available to stream on Crunchyroll and the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel in South and South-East Asia.

The previous episode saw Fushi reject Kahaku's proposal after Parona's body reacted negatively to his embrace. Later, Fushi, Bon, and Todo were captured by the Church of Bennett. However, things seemed to go south after Fushi's iron prison was filled with molten iron.

Bonchien is set to make a tough decision in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 7

Release date and time, where to watch

Prince Bonchien as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 7 preview (Image via Studio Drive)

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 7, titled Crime and Forgiveness, will be released on December 4, 2022, at 7 PM JST.

The episode's release date and time will differ depending on your location. It will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 2 am, Sunday, December 4

Central Standard Time: 4 am, Sunday, December 4

Eastern Standard Time: 5 am, Sunday, December 4

British Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, December 4

Central European Time: 12 pm, Sunday, December 4

Indian Standard Time: 3:30 pm, Sunday, December 4

Philippine Standard Time: 6 pm, Sunday, December 4

Australia Central Standard Time: 7:30 pm, Sunday, December 4

Parona as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Drive)

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 7 will be available to watch on Crunchyroll internationally. However, there will be a few exceptions, and the anime will be available to stream on the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel for free in certain countries in South and South-East Asia.

The anime will first air on NHK E-TV in Japan, following which the same will be available to stream on Aniplus TV, Bahamut Anime Crazy, and Laftel.

What to expect from To Your Eternity season 2 episode 7?

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 7, titled Crime and Forgiveness, will pick up where the previous episode left off, with Fushi disintegrating and regenerating repeatedly as a result of the molten iron and his regeneration powers.

Chabo as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 7 preview (Image via Studio Drive)

Meanwhile, Prince Bonchien and Todo, who were captured by the Church of Bennett, will hear about the situation of Chabo, a boy caught stealing bread. He, too, is imprisoned with Bonchien as he faces a major decision.

Cylira wanted Bonchien to declare that Fushi was a messenger of the Devil, which was all it would take for the Church of Bennett to let Bonchien, Todo, and Chabo escape their imprisonment.

What happened last time?

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 6, titled Heretics Betrayed, saw Fushi rejecting Kahaku's proposal after Parona's body rejected his embrace. Parona was killed by Kahaku's ancestor, Hayase, and thus couldn't bear his presence around her.

Fushi as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Drive)

Later in the episode, Fushi and his voyage go to a new town where the Church of Bennett captured Fushi. Even Prince Bonchien decided to sacrifice him after weighing the cost against his kingdom and his chances of becoming the next king.

However, he too alongside Todo and Fushi was captured as all three were imprisoned. While Bon and Todo were left in prisons suspended in the air, Fushi was tortured by making use of molten iron.

