To Your Eternity season 2 episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 6 will be released on November 27, 2022 at 7 pm JST on NHK E TV. The episode will also be available to stream on Crunchyroll and the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel in South and South-East Asia.

The previous episode saw Fushi traveling with Bonchien as they took down Nokkers and gathered more followers. During their voyage, Bonchien finds out about Fushi's hidden power to revive people. Meanwhile, Kahaku tries to make his move on Fushi.

Parona's body rejects Kahaku's embrace in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 6

Release date, time, and where to watch

Parona as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 opening (Image via Studio Drive)

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 6, titled Heretics Betrayed, will be released on November 27, 2022 at 7 pm JST.

The release date and time of the episode will vary between different time zones. The upcoming episode is set to be released at the following times internationally:

Pacific Standard Time: 2 am, Sunday, November 27

Central Standard Time: 4 am, Sunday, November 27

Eastern Standard Time: 5 am, Sunday, November 27

British Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, November 27

Central European Time: 12 pm, Sunday, November 27

Indian Standard Time: 3:30 pm, Sunday, November 27

Philippine Standard Time: 6 pm, Sunday, November 27

Australia Central Standard Time: 7:30 pm, Sunday, November 27

Fushi as Gugu in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 6 preview (Image via Studio Drive)

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 6 will be available to watch on Crunchyroll internationally. However, there will be a few exceptions, and the anime will be available to stream on the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel for free in certain countries in South and South-East Asia.

In Japan, the anime will first air on NHK E TV, following which the same will be available to stream on Aniplus TV, Bahamut Anime Crazy, and Laftel.

What to expect from To Your Eternity season 2 episode 6

Cylira as seen in the To Your Eternity season 2 episode 6 preview (Image via Studio Drive)

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 6, titled Heretics Betrayed, will resume right after the events of the previous episode as Fushi is left bewildered by Kahaku's proposal. While Fushi himself rejects Kahaku's proposal, Parona's body happens to reject Kahaku's embrace all by itself, given how she was killed by his ancestor, Hayase. The whole incident is set to leave Kahaku embarrassed because of his actions.

Fushi and Prince Bon's voyage later heads to their next destination, Entas, a city close to the Uga Castle. However, Cylira from the Church of Bennett (who believes that Fushi is a demon) is waiting for him at the location.

What happened last time?

Prince Bon as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Drive)

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 5, titled The Holy Man's Voyage, saw Prince Bon learning about Todo's love for him. This caused Bon to demote him from the position of being his chair. Later in the episode, Fushi, Kahaku, and Pocoa learn that Todo is actually a girl named Iris.

Fushi managed to draw in more followers, however, he was left dejected after he was asked to revive a dead girl. Unbeknownst to Fushi, Bon learned that Fushi actually did have the hidden ability to revive any dead person. However, he kept it a secret from him.

Lastly, Kahaku (who was in love with Fushi) proposed to him after he got him to read a romance book. However, the episode ended in a cliffhanger, and the response was not revealed.

Poll : 0 votes