To Your Eternity season 2 episode 8: Prince Bon survives as the Nokkers' goal is revealed

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 8 is finally out, and fans of the series will finally get to see the aftermath of Prince Bon's execution. They will be glad to learn that Bonchien survived the execution with some help from Fushi as he came up with a plan with Kahaku to rescue him.

The previous episode saw Fushi escaping from the iron prison as he tried to rescue Bonchien, Chabo, and Todo. However, Bonchien refused Fushi's help. He realized that if Bonchien were to escape, his family and kingdom would still be targeted by the Church of Bennett, and thus he needed to sacrifice himself.

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 8: Fushi learns the

Nokkers' objective

The Uralis royal family as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 8 (Image via Studio Drive)

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 8, titled Beyond Dreams, opened with the citizens and Cylira waking up as they had all been left unconscious during Prince Bonchien's execution. Cylira, upon seeing the Prince's severed head, started smiling as he was glad that they were able to execute him before the "devi" interfered.

Elsewhere, Prince Bonchien woke up as he was alive after Fushi managed to save him. The Prince was left confused as he could see his family and citizens mourning him, while he himself felt alive. This was when Fushi called over Bonchien's family as they hurried towards him.

Prince Bonchien as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 8 (Image via Studio Drive)

Fushi then revealed how he worked with Kahaku to come up with a plan to rescue the prince. He knocked everyone out by using one of Tonari's concoctions during Bonchien's execution, following which, Fushi as Tonari rescued Bonchien and left a fake body in place of his real one.

Bonchien thanked Fushi for saving him, as the prince later got a new look for himself. As he walked through the palace, he saw three girls in the palace gardens. While the two of them were Fushi and Pocoa, he noticed the third one to be the girl he liked in the past, Iris. Bonchien was shocked upon learning that Todo was Iris and had a difficult time processing that information.

Iris as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 8 (Image via Studio Drive)

As Bonchien went to his room, Chabo offered him some food when Fushi and Iris came to him. Bonchien hastily reacted to Iris' revelations as he could not believe that he had been with Iris all this while. This saddened Iris as she tried to become Todo again by stuffing herself with food. Bonchien, however, stopped her, since Todo had already died according to the citizens, and he could no longer be seen.

Later, Bonchien asked Iris to stay at the palace as the two made up. The next day, Fushi was set to leave the kingdom with his new horse, as he realized that Kahaku was in agony. When they located him, he was trying to get rid of his Nokker since it had gained sentience. The Nokker communicated with Fushi, Bon, and Kahaku as it revealed that it was the Nokkers' goal to kill everyone in order to set the fye free from their flesh.

Kahaku as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 8 (Image via Studio Drive)

This information was beneficial to Fushi as he could now protect everyone, aware that he is not to blame for the Nokkers' attacks, as they would have done so even if he were not to be alive. Thus, his presence was significant, given how he could use his powers to protect everyone.

Final thoughts on To Your Eternity season 2 episode 8

Fushi as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 8 (Image via Studio Drive)

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 8 saw Fushi learning more about the Nokkers, following which, he left for the Head Church of the Church of Bennett to fight off the Nokkers. Here, he is set to lose a few of his vessels as he will seek further growth and strength to fight his enemies.

