To Your Eternity season 2 episode 14: Nokkers begin their attack on Renril, March gets revived

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 14 has finally been released as the final preparations for the battle against the Nokkers are complete. With only a little time left, Fushi is doubtful about his ability to protect everyone. Thus, fans will get to see a new side to him as he relies on his friends to help him.

The previous episode saw Fushi overworked to rebuild the city as citizens started to get suspicious about the Wise Man. They were able to connect the dots and figure out that the Wise Man's true identity must be Fushi and confronted him. Following this, he declared his intention to protect Renril and thus got accepted by its citizens.

Fushi starts doubting his capabilities in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 14

Princess Arume as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 14 (Image via Studio Drive)

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 14, titled Morning of Rebirth, opened with Princess Arume guiding Fushi to her father, his Majesty King Boldron of Sonia. After meeting him, Arume allowed Fushi to rebuild the castle as she had instructed its destruction to begin in four days. Following that, she revealed her face to him.

While the citizens of Renril helped in destroying the castle, Pocoa, Iris, and Chabo arrived in Renril alongside the Uralis kingdom soldiers as Pocoa instructed the soldiers to help the people of Renril. With their help, the castle was quickly brought down. However, soon after, Fushi rebuilt the entire castle.

Pocoa as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 14 (Image via Studio Drive)

While running around the city, Pocoa interacted with Fushi's friends as she was in search of a boyfriend. Moments later, she met with Kahaku as she spoke to him about the Nokker in his hand. Thus, the Nokker revealed that their species can only detect enemies through their emotions.

Elsewhere, Bonchien tricked Fushi into knocking himself out as he gathered Kai, Messar, and Hairo to speak with the Beholder. The Beholder revealed how he could stop the Nokkers' attack but deemed it necessary for Fushi's growth. While Messar attacked him, the Beholder was unfazed as he decided to go away.

Bonchien as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 14 (Image via Studio Drive)

Later, as Pocoa, Iris, and Chabo were set to return to Uralis, Fushi asked Bon, Messar, Hairo, and Kai to join them since he wasn't sure if he could protect everyone. His friends, including Eko and the horse, reassured Fushi that they did not want to leave his side and were there due to their own decisions.

Fushi then began his final preparations before the Nokkers' attack. Following this, he and his friends decided to knock thrice to let Fushi know that they needed them. If the matter was urgent, they will need to be knocked out more than three times. Moments later, Fushi left his additional bodies across town to transfer his consciousness to another for quick travel.

Eko and Fushi as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 14 (Image via Studio Drive)

The next morning, the Nokkers initiated their attack, as chaos erupted all across Renril. The Nokkers began by throwing boulders toward the city, one of which happened to hit Fushi's copy of March's body, which happened to disconnect with Fushi's main body. Surprisingly, March was revived as Fushi was previously revealed to be able to bring people back through his abilities.

In summation

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 14 saw March come back to life as it is set to be a huge shock for Fushi. Moreover, it is yet to be seen how March would react to getting revived by Fushi, given it has been several decades since he first met March. Hence, it is going to be a shocking experience for both of them.

