To Your Eternity season 2 episode 14: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 14 will be released on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 7 pm JST on NHK E TV. The episode will also be available to stream on Crunchyroll. Viewers in South and South East Asia can stream it on Ani-One Asia's YouTube Channel.

The previous episode saw Fushi overworking to finish rebuilding all of Renril as Kahaku wanted him to rest. Later, Eko did her part as she managed to get the water supply within the city fixed. While things seemed well, the citizens managed to find out the wise man's true identity. While many believed that Fushi's existence might alarm the city, the people accepted him.

Fushi meets the king of Renril in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 14

Release date and time, where to watch

Fushi as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 14 preview (Image via Studio Drive)

As mentioned above, To Your Eternity season 2 episode 14, titled Morning of Rebirth, will be released on January 29, 2023, at 7 pm JST. However, the release date and time will vary for readers across different time zones.

As such, the upcoming episode is set to air at the following times internationally:

Pacific Standard Time: 2 am, Sunday, January 29

Central Standard Time: 4 am, Sunday, January 29

Eastern Standard Time: 5 am, Sunday, January 29

British Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, January 29

Central European Time: 12 pm, Sunday, January 29

Indian Standard Time: 3.30 pm, Sunday, January 29

Philippine Standard Time: 6 pm, Sunday, January 29

Australian Central Standard Time: 7.30 pm, Sunday, January 29

The series will first air on NHK E-TV in Japan, following which it will be available to stream on Aniplus TV, Bahamut Anime Crazy, and Laftel.

For international fans, To Your Eternity season 2 episode 14 will be available to watch on Crunchyroll. Apart from this, the anime will be free to stream on Ani-One Asia's YouTube Channel in select countries in South and South East Asia.

What to expect from To Your Eternity season 2 episode 14?

Princess Arume, as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 14 preview (Image via Studio Drive)

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 14 will see Fushi being accepted by the citizen of Renril as he states his intention to fight the Nokkers together. Soon after, Princess Arume will take Fushi to the king of the country, who is currently ill.

As the decisive battle draws closer, Bon's sister, Pocoa, along with other members of the Uralis kingdom, will arrive in Renril. They will then help out the Renril soldiers prepare for the defense of the royal capital, as everything will seemingly go smoothly.

Lastly, ahead of the battle with the Nokkers, Bon will ask Kai, Hairo, and Messar to make a fateful choice.

What happened last time?

Bon speaking to Kai, Messar, and Hairo (Image via Studio Drive)

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 13, titled The Wise Man's Identity, saw Fushi trying his best to finish rebuilding the city. Meanwhile, his friends tried to support him in any which they could. However, by the end of the episode, the wise man's identity was revealed, but Fushi no longer wanted to hide it, and thus, got accepted for the same.

