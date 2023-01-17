To Your Eternity season 2 episode 13: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 13 will be released on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 7 pm JST on NHK E TV. The episode will also be available to stream on Crunchyroll. Viewers in South and South East Asia can stream it on Ani-One Asia's YouTube Channel.

The previous episode saw Fushi learning about Hairo's backstory and how he was held up at the Church of Bennett for being "possessed by a devil." Meanwhile, Messar kept trying to attain the blueprints for the castle and the city from Princess Arume, and was finally successful as he got the better of her in a game.

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 13: The citizens learn the wise man's identity

Release date and time, where to watch

Fushi as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 13 preview (Image via Studio Drive)

As mentioned above, To Your Eternity season 2 episode 13, titled The Wise Man's Identity, will be released on January 22, 2023, at 7 pm JST. The release date and time will vary across different time zones.

The episode is set to air at the following times internationally:

Pacific Standard Time: 2 am, Sunday, January 22

Central Standard Time: 4 am, Sunday, January 22

Eastern Standard Time: 5 am, Sunday, January 22

British Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, January 22

Central European Time: 12 pm, Sunday, January 22

Indian Standard Time: 3:30 pm, Sunday, January 22

Philippine Standard Time: 6 pm, Sunday, January 22

Australian Central Standard Time: 7:30 pm, Sunday, January 22

Eko as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 13 preview (Image via Studio Drive)

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 13 will be available to watch on Crunchyroll internationally. However, there are a few exceptions, as the anime will be available to stream on Ani-One Asia's YouTube Channel for free in select countries in South and South East Asia.

The anime will first air on NHK E-TV in Japan, following which it will be available to stream on Aniplus TV, Bahamut Anime Crazy, and Laftel.

What to expect from To Your Eternity season 2 episode 13?

Messar as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Drive)

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 13 will see Fushi work extensively in the capital city of Renril as Messar was able to obtain a map of the underground waterways from Princess Arume.

The underground waterways are quite vast and can act as entry routes for the Nokkers. Thus, Fushi will task himself with reinforcing them with iron plates, followed by rebuilding all the houses and walls in the kingdom.

Kamu and the citizens as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 13 preview (Image via Studio Drive)

As Fushi overworks himself, he gradually accumulates fatigue. Meanwhile, his identity also gets revealed as Fushi, transformed as Booze Man, was rebuilding Renril under the identity of the wise man. However, it seems like Kamu will mistakenly reveal his identity as Fushi to the citizens.

Given that Fushi was supposed to have been sealed away by the Bennett cult, it is yet to be seen how they react to the information.

What happened in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 12?

Princess Arume as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Drive)

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 12, titled What Hides Behind The Veil, saw Hairo revealing his backstory and how he didn't feel pain. He was held by the Church of Bennett and forced to eat only wet food. So after his caretaker was replaced, he decided to leave the church at any given opportunity.

Elsewhere, Messar's backstory about how he was Princess Arume's step-brother was revealed. Arume was unaware of this and had given Messar the opportunity to ask for anything if he were to win a game against her when they were children. Messar used this promise to win against her and attain her trust.

