To Your Eternity season 2 episode 12: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 12 will be released on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 7 pm JST on NHK E TV. The episode will also be available to stream on Crunchyroll. Viewers in South and South East Asia can stream it on Ani-One Asia's YouTube Channel.

The previous episode saw Bonchien introducing Fushi to his three new "immortal" friends. However, upon learning what Bonchien's plan was, Fushi became conflicted. Later, after he started connecting with one of these friends, Kai and Fushi decided to work on gaining the trust of Renril's citizens.

Hairo and Messar's backstories will be explored in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 12

As mentioned above, To Your Eternity season 2 episode 12, titled What Hides Behind The Veil, will be released on January 15, 2023, at 7 pm JST. The release date and time will vary across different time zones.

Thus, the episode is set to air at the following times internationally:

Pacific Standard Time: 2 am, Sunday, January 15

Central Standard Time: 4 am, Sunday, January 15

Eastern Standard Time: 5 am, Sunday, January 15

British Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, January 15

Central European Time: 12 pm, Sunday, January 15

Indian Standard Time: 3:30 pm, Sunday, January 15

Philippine Standard Time: 6 pm, Sunday, January 15

Australian Central Standard Time: 7:30 pm, Sunday, January 15

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 12 will be available to watch on Crunchyroll internationally. However, there are a few exceptions, as the anime will be available to stream on Ani-One Asia's YouTube Channel for free in select countries in South and South East Asia.

The anime will first air on NHK E-TV in Japan, following which it will be available to stream on Aniplus TV, Bahamut Anime Crazy, and Laftel.

What to expect from To Your Eternity season 2 episode 12?

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 12, titled What Hides Behind The Veil, will see Fushi and his "immortal" friends trying to win everyone's trust in the capital city of Renril.

Princess Arume had asked Fushi and his friends to gain the city's and the militia's trust, and thus, Messar went to her and offered her a game. Through this, viewers will get to learn more about Messar and the princess, as both of them were shown playing it when they were younger. Given that Messar lived in Renril, they could have a history together.

Meanwhile, Hairo contacts the militia and tries to gain their trust. Following this, he tells Fushi about his past when he was raised as a "child with demons" by the Bennett cult.

Thus, with the help of his new friends, Fushi steadily rebuilds the city as a "wise man" who hides his identity, all the while learning about his new friends.

What happened last time?

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 11, titled The Value of Flesh, saw Fushi learning about Bonchien's plans. The former was to make his new friends into vessels so that he could use them in battle if they were to die.

However, Fushi wasn't keen on it but later spoke to his new friend Kai, who revealed how he learned to value his life. Following this, he went on to win people's trust in the city by helping them rebuild the same in the form of Booze Man.

