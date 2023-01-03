To Your Eternity season 2 episode 11: New release date and time, where to watch, and more

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 11 will be released on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at 7 pm JST on NHK E TV. While the episode was previously listed for release on January 1, 2023, it seems like that was a mistake, given that the anime was on a break for New Year.

The previous episode saw Fushi managing to excel in his training to expand his sensory field after interacting with a mysterious girl he had named Eko. Meanwhile, Bonchien managed to convince the Renril princess to allow the Uralis kingdom to help them. Soon after, Fushi decided to head to Renril to prepare for the Nokkers' attack.

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 11 has a new release date

Eko as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Drive)

As mentioned above, To Your Eternity season 2 episode 11, titled The Value of Flesh, will be released on January 8, 2023, at 7 pm JST, following the anime's week-long New Year break.

The release date and time for the episode across different time zones is as follows:

Pacific Standard Time: 2 am, Sunday, January 8

Central Standard Time: 4 am, Sunday, January 8

Eastern Standard Time: 5 am, Sunday, January 8

British Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, January 8

Central European Time: 12 pm, Sunday, January 8

Indian Standard Time: 3.30 pm, Sunday, January 8

Philippine Standard Time: 6 pm, Sunday, January 8

Australian Central Standard Time: 7:30 pm, Sunday, January 8

Princess Alma's shadow as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Drive)

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 11, will be available to watch globally on Crunchyroll, with a few exceptions. Fans in South and South-East Asia can stream the anime on the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel for free.

The anime will first air on NHK E-TV in Japan, following which it will be available to stream on Aniplus TV, Bahamut Anime Crazy, and Laftel.

What to expect from To Your Eternity season 2 episode 11?

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 11, titled The Value of Flesh, will see Fushi travel to the palace city of Renril in Sonia kingdom. He will be accompanied only by Kahaku and Eko as Bonchien left them to bolster the Uralis kingdom's forces.

Kai, Hairo, and Messar as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Drive)

As Fushi enters Renril, he or Kahaku may have an audience with Princess Alma as she is yet to reveal her face. As for their meeting, Princess Alma could be interested in knowing how their group was able to predict the Nokkers' attack a year before it was set to happen.

Bonchien is also set to return to Fushi, Kahaku, and Eko, as he will reveal Kai, Hairo, and Messar - the three "immortal friends" he managed to find for Fushi, who could come in handy in the battle against the Nokkers. However, Fushi feels uneasy about Bonchien's plan.

