To Your Eternity season 2 episode 11: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 11 will be released on January 1, 2023, at 7 pm JST on NHK E TV. The episode will also be available to stream on Crunchyroll. Viewers in South and South East Asia can stream it on the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel.

The previous episode saw Fushi training to expand his sensory field while Bonchien went to the palace city of Renril to convince them to let the Uralis kingdom help them. Meanwhile, Fushi rescued a mysterious girl, and after interacting with her, he got a hint for his training.

Bonchien finds immortal friends for Fushi in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 11

Release date and time, where to watch

Kai, Hairo, and Messar as seen in the preview (Image via Studio Drive)

As mentioned above, To Your Eternity season 2 episode 11, titled The Value of Flesh, will be released on January 1, 2023, at 7 pm JST. The release date and time will vary across different time zones.

Thus, the episode is set to air at the following times internationally:

Pacific Standard Time: 2 am, Sunday, January 1

Central Standard Time: 4 am, Sunday, January 1

Eastern Standard Time: 5 am, Sunday, January 1

British Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, January 1

Central European Time: 12 pm, Sunday, January 1

Indian Standard Time: 3:30 pm, Sunday, January 1

Philippine Standard Time: 6 pm, Sunday, January 1

Australia Central Standard Time: 7:30 pm, Sunday, January 1

Kahaku as seen in the preview (Image via Studio Drive)

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 11, will be available to watch on Crunchyroll internationally. However, there are a few exceptions, and the anime will be available to stream on the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel for free in select countries in South and South East Asia.

The anime will first air on NHK E-TV in Japan, following which it will be available to stream on Aniplus TV, Bahamut Anime Crazy, and Laftel.

What to expect from To Your Eternity season 2 episode 11?

Princess Alma as seen in the preview (Image via Studio Drive)

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 11, titled The Value of Flesh, will see Fushi travel alongside Kahaku and Eko to the palace city of Renril in Sonia kingdom. There, Fushi could get an audience with Princess Alma as they might discuss the attack, which is set to take place in about half a year.

Meanwhile, the Uralis kingdom will bolster its forces in order to send troops to Renril to fight the Nokkers. At that time, Bonchien had left Fushi, Kahaku, and Eko to find some "immortal friends" for Fushi who could come in handy in the battle against the Nokkers. Bonchien has seemingly been successful in discovering Kai, Hairo, and Messar, but Fushi will be left worried after he learns their assigned roles.

What happened last time?

Eko as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Drive)

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 10, titled Resonance, saw Fushi going into town as he tried to rescue a pair of siblings from being caged in. However, one of them passed away.

The next day, Fushi made some progress with the mysterious girl, as he was able to feed her, bathe her, and sew some new clothes for her. It was evident that she didn't know how to speak, thus Fushi named her Eko, after she mispronounced "neko" as "eko."

Later, Fushi found out that Eko communicated through her clay pot. He used the same ideology for his sensory field training, and it worked well. Fushi obtained some new powers and was now easily able to take down Nokkers without moving a muscle.

