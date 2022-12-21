To Your Eternity season 2 episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

To Your Eternity season 2, episode 10, will be released on December 25, at 7 pm JST on NHK E TV. The episode will also be available to stream on Crunchyroll and the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel in South and South East Asia.

The previous episode saw Fushi fighting the Nokkers as he lost a few of his vessels. Regardless, Fushi went to fight Nokkers at another location, where he met a horse created by the Beholder for Fushi. While Fushi was able to defeat the Nokker with some advice from the Beholder, he needed to get stronger, and thus, was asked to do the same by Bonchien and Kahaku.

Fushi will expand his sensory field in To Your Eternity season 2, episode 10

Release date and time, where to watch

Fushi as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 10 preview

As mentioned above, To Your Eternity season 2, episode 10, Resonance, will be released on December 25, 2022, at 7 pm JST. The release date and time will vary across different time zones.

Thus, the episode is set to air at the following times internationally:

Pacific Standard Time: 2 am, Sunday, December 25

Central Standard Time: 4 am, Sunday, December 25

Eastern Standard Time: 5 am, Sunday, December 25

British Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, December 25

Central European Time: 12 pm, Sunday, December 25

Indian Standard Time: 3.30 pm, Sunday, December 25

Philippine Standard Time: 6 pm, Sunday, December 25

Australia Central Standard Time: 7.30 pm, Sunday, December 25

Bonchien as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 10 preview

To Your Eternity season 2, episode 10, will be available to watch on Crunchyroll internationally. However, there are a few exceptions, and the anime will be available to stream on the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel for free in certain countries in South and South East Asia.

The anime will first air on NHK E-TV in Japan, following which the same will be available to stream on Aniplus TV, Bahamut Anime Crazy, and Laftel.

What to expect from To Your Eternity season 2, episode 10?

Fushi as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 10 preview

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 10, titled Resonance, will see Fushi train to expand his sensory field as there is only one year until the Nokkers' attack on the royal capital of Sonia, Renril.

Meanwhile, Bonchien will have an audience with Alma, the Princess of Renril, so that he can warn them about the attack, however, his efforts will go in vain as he will be unable to gain her trust.

Iddy, as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 10 preview

Elsewhere, Fushi will head out to the city to find and help a mysterious girl at a display hut. He will have her live with him on the ship, as he will name her Iddy. She does not speak the language, however, she was able to converse with Fushi whenever she would touch the earthenware she was holding. Inspired by the same, Fushi will expand his sensory field.

What happened last time?

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 9, titled Growing Consciousness, saw Fushi defeat the Nokkers who attacked the Head Church of the Church of Bennett. However, he lost several vessels in doing so.

Fushi and Horse as seen in To Your Eternity season 2, episode 9

Later, Fushi headed to fight another group of Nokkers in a forest, during which he was overpowered by then. This is when a horse created by the Beholder rescued him, following which the Beholder gave Fushi some advice.

Fushi incorporated the same and defeated the Nokkers, soon after which Kahaku and Bon reached the location. Kahaku's Nokker warned them about a Nokker attack set to take place on Renril, after hearing which, Fushi started to make his way. However, upon Bonchien's request, he decided to train himself for the next three months.

