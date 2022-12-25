To Your Eternity season 2 episode 10: Fushi rescues a mysterious girl and obtains new powers

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 10 is out now as fans finally get to witness Fushi's training before his fight against Nokkers in Renril. They were warned by Kahaku's Nokker about the attack as Bonchien heads to prepare against the upcoming attack.

The previous episode saw Fushi fighting the Nokkers as he lost several vessels in the process. After falling at a disadvantage, the Beholder advises him, soon after which Fushi is able to re-obtain one of the vessels. Just after that, they were warned about the attack on Renril, following which Fushi was advised by Bonchien to train for three months.

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 10: Fushi obtains new powers

Bonchien as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 10 (Image via Studio Drive)

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 10, titled Resonance, opens with Fushi trying to expand his sensory field while Bonchien was seen in the city of Renril. He was there to ask the princess for permission to protect them. For the same, he asked the princess to get the city evacuated so that the Uralis kingdom's forces could defend it. However, as it sounded questionable, the princess denied the evacuation but agreed to work together.

In the meantime, Fushi decided to take a break from training and head to the city to eat something new. After he purchased some fruits, he saw a few starving people, to whom he offered food. However, one such suffering woman was wary of Fushi and shouted at him for trying to control the poor people.

Fushi as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 10 (Image via Studio Drive)

Fushi later detects a pair of siblings suffering as he follows them into a tent where they were being put on display. As Fushi was not able to rescue them then, he later did so that night. However, during the rescue, the young boy passed away while his sister stood speechless looking at his corpse.

The next day, Fushi fed her a delicious meal, following which he showed her his powers. He bathe her and gave her some new clothes to wear. As she was unable to speak, Fushi decided to call her Eko, as she was only able to say "eko" when she tried saying "neko."

Eko as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 10 (Image via Studio Drive)

Later, after an incident, Fushi decided to transform into his dead brother, which is when he realized that Eko was able to communicate with her brother using the clay pot she held. This gave Fushi the idea that he was not to try and own everything to expand his sensory field, but to become one with them.

Fushi then upgraded his training as he was able to detect everything that was around him. He could feel the ship, animals' nervousness, Eko moving around the ship, etc. All of this indicated that Fushi was becoming stronger.

Fushi as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 10 (Image via Studio Drive)

About two weeks after Bonchien had left Fushi for his training, he and Kahaku arrived to meet him. However, by this point, Fushi had become really strong. He was able to make clones of himself, teleport his consciousness, detect everything within kilometers, and even kill Nokkers without batting an eye. He had become so strong that even Bonchien was worried about his strength.

As Fushi had become strong enough, he no longer needed to train and thus decided to help Eko get back home. This is when he was able to learn with some help from Kahaku that Eko was part of the clay pot people who lived in the caves in the north of Ataruha continent. However, when Fushi tried to communicate with her, he learned that she was possibly the last of her people. Thus, Fushi decided to take her with him to the city of Renril.

Final thoughts on To Your Eternity season 2 episode 10

Eko as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 10 (Image via Studio Drive)

The end of To Your Eternity season 2 episode 10 saw Bonchien wanting to travel to the Uralis Kingdom to find more immortal people. He believed that there could be more people with special powers, and thus wanted to bring Fushi some new friends in his fight against the Nokkers.

As evident from the preview, Bonchien will be successful in doing so as he discovers three "immortal friends" for Fushi, namely Kai, Hairo, and Messar. However, it seems like Bon's schemes are more of a problem for Fushi than being a solution.

Poll : 0 votes