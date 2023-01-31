To Your Eternity season 2 episode 15: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 15 will be released on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 7 pm JST on NHK E TV. The episode will also be available to stream on Crunchyroll. Viewers in South and South East Asia can stream it on Ani-One Asia's YouTube Channel.

The previous episode saw Fushi making the final preparations before the battle against the Nokkers as he rebuilt the castle. While he was terrified of the unfortunate possibilities, his friends backed him, following which the Nokkers began their attack as Fushi unknowingly happened to revive an old friend.

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 15: Fushi approaches his limits

Release date and time, where to watch

Fushi as seen in the preview (Image via Studio Drive)

As mentioned above, To Your Eternity season 2 episode 15, titled The Self, Worn Down, will be released on February 5, 2023, at 7 pm JST. However, the release date and time will vary for readers across different time zones.

As such, the upcoming episode is set to air at the following times internationally:

Pacific Standard Time: 2 am, Sunday, February 5

Central Standard Time: 4 am, Sunday, February 5

Eastern Standard Time: 5 am, Sunday, February 5

British Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, February 5

Central European Time: 12 pm, Sunday, February 5

Indian Standard Time: 3.30 pm, Sunday, February 5

Philippine Standard Time: 6 pm, Sunday, February 5

Australian Central Standard Time: 7.30 pm, Sunday, February 5

Kahaku as seen in the preview (Image via Studio Drive)

The series will first air on NHK E-TV in Japan, following which it will be available to stream on Aniplus TV, Bahamut Anime Crazy, and Laftel.

For international fans, To Your Eternity season 2 episode 15 will be available to watch on Crunchyroll. Apart from this, the anime will be free to stream on Ani-One Asia's YouTube Channel in select countries in South and South East Asia.

What to expect from To Your Eternity season 2 episode 15?

March as seen in the preview (Image via Studio Drive)

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 15, titled The Self, Worn Down, will see Fushi fight the Nokkers as the mysterious entities begin their attack as announced. Fushi will try to fend off all the Nokkers all by himself so as not to allow any Nokker inside the capital city of Renril.

While the tides of the battle will seem to be in Renril's favor, Fushi's mind and body are set to approach their limit as the enemy is ready to make a vicious move out of sight. Unbeknownst to Fushi, he revived March as she might try to understand what was going on around her.

Recap of To Your Eternity season 2 episode 14

Bonchien as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Drive)

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 14, titled Morning of Rebirth, saw Fushi finish rebuilding the entire Renril city after he rebuilt the castle through his abilities.

Later in the episode, Bonchien tricked Fushi into knocking himself out as he gathered Messar, Hairo, and Kai to speak with the Beholder. This was when the Beholder revealed that he had the ability to stop the Nokkers' attack but deemed it necessary for Fushi's growth to one day replace himself.

Messar, Hairo, and Kai as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Drive)

At the end of the episode, the Nokkers finally make their move as the commotion causes a copy of March's body created by Fushi to disconnect from him. This caused Fushi to unknowingly revive March decades after she passed away.

Poll : 0 votes