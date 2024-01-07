7th Time Loop anime Episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

7th Time Loop anime Episode 1 is slated to release on Monday, January 8, 2024, at 12 am JST, on Tokyo MX, and other channels. However, most fans outside Japan can stream the episode on Crunchyroll, Muse Asia, and other platforms on January 7, 2024, at 7:15 am PT.

Better known as 7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy!, the fantasy romance anime has created a buzz on the internet even before its premiere. Produced by Studio Kai and Hornets, the anime serves as the adaptation of Touko Amekawa and Wan Hachipisu's eponymous fantasy light novel series.

7th Time Loop anime Episode 1 release date and time for all regions

Expand Tweet

As mentioned earlier, the 7th Time Loop anime Episode 1 will be released on January 7, 2024, at 7:15 am PT, following its broadcast on Japanese networks, such as Tokyo MX, BS11, AT-X, and others. The episode's release date and time, according to the varying time zones, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday, January 7 7:15 am Central Standard Time Sunday, January 7 9:15 am Eastern Standard Time Sunday, January 7 10:15 am Brazil Standard Time Sunday, January 7 12:15 pm Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, January 7 3:15 pm Central European Time Sunday, January 7 4:15 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday, January 7 7:30 pm Philippines Standard Time Sunday, January 7 11:15 pm Australian Central Standard Time Monday, January 8 12:45 am

Where to watch 7th Time Loop anime Episode 1

Rishe, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio KAI and Hornets)

Anime enthusiasts outside Japan can rest assured because Crunchyroll has acquired the license to stream the series worldwide, except in Asian regions. In other words, 7th Time Loop anime Episode 1 will be available to watch on Crunchyroll, in the USA, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

Besides Crunchyroll, fans belonging to the Asian regions can stream 7th Time Loop anime Episode 1 on Muse Asia's official YouTube channel for free. The episode will be available in Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam, Pakistan, Thailand, Nepal, and Brunei.

Cast and staff for the anime

Rishe checking a blade in the anime (Image via Studio KAI and Hornets)

While waiting for Episode 1, fans can look at the stellar cast and staff for the anime. According to the official reports, Kazuya Iwata is directing the anime at Studio KAI and Hornets, with Toko Machida as the script composer.

Kenichi Onuki is designing the characters, while Satoshi Hono and Ryonosuke Kasai are in charge of the series' music. Shu'ichi Toki sang the opening theme, Another Birthday, while the renowned J-Rock band, The BINARY, performed the ending theme, Kienai.

Coming to the cast, Ikumi Hasegawa voices the lead heroine, Rishe Wertsner Imgard, while Nobunaga Shimazaki features as Arnold Hein. Other voice cast members include Shunichi Toki as Oliver Laurenz, Mariya Ise as Theodore, Shinnosuke Tachibana as Kaine, Daisuke Ono as Michelle, and Katsumi Fukuhara as Kyle.

What to expect in 7th Time Loop anime Episode 1

Expand Tweet

The synopsis for the 7th Time Loop anime Episode 1, titled The Fiance Who Killed Me, has already arrived on the anime's official website, which reads the following when translated into English:

"The Duke's daughter, Rishe Irmgard Weitzner, had a secret that if she died at the age of 20, she would be thrown into a loop the moment her engagement was called off. 'This is my seventh life, and I want to live a long life!', Rishe decides, but then Arnold Hein, the crown prince of Garkhain, who killed himself in the sixth life, appears."

As such, fans can expect the first episode to build up the story's premise. It will introduce the main characters, including Rishe, Arnold, and others. The Duke's daughter will accept being the wife of her previous life's killer, Arnold, for the sake of living a peaceful life.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 progresses.